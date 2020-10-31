CHARLESTON — Not enough state residents are taking advantage of free testing, and Gov. Jim Justice said that is going to hurt the state in thwarting a surge that is already under way.
“You have got to listen,” Justice told residents during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. “The problem is, people are not showing up. We show up to test and we have 19 people come out (in one example). That’s not good.”
The state’s “Aggressive Testing” initiative started recently in an effort to curb the spread in hard-hit areas and it is now being expanded into counties that are in the gold category on the County Alert System.
But people have to show up for the testing to work, he said.
Justice said that during the 24-hour period prior to Friday, 524 new positive cases were reported and part of that is due to more testing and shows that testing finds those who are spreading the virus.
“We test more right now, and we find 524 walking around and maybe 400 or more did not have a clue they had it,’’ he said, adding that through isolation and contact tracing, “we can stop their spread. We are going to save somebody’s life, if not a bunch of them.”
“We need kids, we need the parents, officials …to say we’ve got to get tested,” he said. “We need people to understand and encourage others to show up.”
Justice read off the ages and gender of 15 new deaths Friday, bringing the total COVID related deaths in the state to 451 and said the new surge is coming.
“It is traveling across the country at this time,’ he said. “It is here. It is a fall type flu season and this is compounding the situation.”
Testing helps stop the spread, he said, and “ultimately this will be the very best tool,” along with wearing a mask.
“We stepped up a level,” he said of the Aggressive Testing initiative that included setting up free testing events in red and orange counties more than one day a week. “But now we’ve got another wave coming at us, as does our nation. One day a week (to offer free testing in counties) is not enough. We’ve got to have the capabilities to go to red, orange and gold counties.”
But unless people show up and get tested, the surge will be worse.
“You must show up and be tested,” he said. “It is important for all of us.”
Justice said he does not want to reimpose restrictions, like closing bars and restaurants again, but he will “if need be. I hope and pray this is not the case, but we will take whatever actions that are necessary to protect us in every way.”
Justice also cautioned about Thanksgiving get-togethers, saying that is probably a place where the spread could be more likely than attending a football game at WVU with 20,000 people who are spaced apart.
“We are going to have to take every precaution we can,” he said of the holiday get-togethers.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, recommended people get tested before those family events.
“Get tested before you start to go around other family members,” he said, which will make people “much more comfortable” in that environment.
Marsh also recommended keeping those get-togethers in small groups with people who are often around each other anyway.
Justice also reminded residents they can get a free test in another county if it’s more convenient.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
