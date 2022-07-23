Gov. Jim Justice once again on Friday touted his 10 percent personal income tax plan, indicating “egos” were getting in the way of supporting it as legislators head into a special session on the issue on Monday.
Justice said during his pandemic briefing his plan makes sense.
“Don’t play games with the people of West Virginia,” he said, adding that “egos get in the way.”
Justice said his plan, rather than the proposed elimination of the equipment and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property tax, is the way to go and it puts money into the pockets of residents quicker as well as start paving the way to end the personal property tax all together.
“The Senate President (Craig Blair, R-15th District) is hung up (on the equipment and inventory and vehicle personal property tax),” he said.
Blair and other senators, including state Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, have said cutting those taxes is a priority for the Senate and Amendment 2 on the ballot in November will ask voters to give legislators the authority to cut the taxes.
But Justice said that would cost the state over $500 million a year, every year, to replace the money counties would lose by cutting the equipment and inventory and vehicle property taxes.
Supporters of cutting the taxes have said counties would be guaranteed the amounts they have been getting from those taxes, and most likely more. The money is necessary for counties because it is used to support schools and local services like law enforcement.
For example, Mercer County receives about $11 million from the taxes, $8 million of which goes to schools.
“What if we fall on a little bit of hard times?” Justice said of making sure the money is replaced every year. “My concern is enormous. What will we do?”
Swope said legislators are busy working out a plan to have an ongoing revenue source for the more than $500 million a year.
Justice said it is difficult to do both plans at once, so his plan makes more sense because it would cost only $254 million a year, put money into taxpayers’ pockets faster and start the process of eventually getting rid of the personal income tax, which would bring more people and businesses into the state.
“It is conservative and sustainable,” he said, adding that he doesn’t want to see the state fall back to where it was before and not having any extra money and resorting to cuts, “like it was before I walked in the door.”
But since taking over the reins of the state he has made all the right moves, he said, and his 10 percent personal income tax cut is the right move to make.
Swope and other legislators said they too want to eventually end the personal income tax and would support the 10 percent cut if it makes financial sense, but the other tax cuts will be more beneficial at this point.
“This year, we (members of the Senate) are prioritizing equipment, inventory and vehicle property tax because it is one fourth as much money and will immediately start growing the economy because it is the primary reason many companies don’t move to West Virginia,” Swope said recently. “Elimination of the personal income tax will take four or more years and will probably not generate population growth until it is completely eliminated.”
Justice also on Friday said he is still not ready to call a special session on the abortion rights issue because he has not heard that legislators are ready and that everyone is “waiting for the legal community to give really rock solid advice” on how to fix “old, old” laws already on the books.
In fact, those old laws from the late 1800s, which ban abortion and include felony penalties for the provider and possibly the mother, have already been stopped from being enforced.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey had issued an opinion that they could be enforced after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.
But a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge granted an injunction earlier this week halting any enforcement.
Justice said Friday the changes or clarifications that need to be made in the laws are “way out of my pay grade” and it’s up to the “legal minds,” but the laws “without any question … need clarification.”
