CHARLESTON — After a couple of days of more hopeful numbers, West Virginia saw an increase in positive COVID-19 cases Friday.
“This is numbers we don’t want to have,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during his pandemic briefing, referring to the 165 new cases and a total of 1,604 active cases reported. “We still have a long ways to go and things can surely get worse in a big way before they get better.”
Hospitalizations increased from 77 to 88.
Justice said he is also keeping in eye on Kanawha County, which reported 253 active cases Friday, surpassing Monongalia County as the most of any county.
“We may have to look at the bar situation in Kanawha County,” he said, referring to an executive order still in effect for Monongalia County, which saw as many as 394 active cases, a number that has now decreased to 231.
Justice issued the order to close all bars in the county when the outbreak started two weeks ago after many cases were traced to bars, then he extended it Thursday through Aug. 2.
As the number of cases continues to grow in Kanawha County, the bar closing is an option.
“The problem was young people piling in on top of one another with no mask,” he said of the Monongalia County outbreak. “We stopped it by what we did (in closing bars).”
During that outbreak, the age group impacted the most by the virus was between 18 and 29 years old.
Another source of outbreaks has been churches.
Justice said earlier this week eight churches in eight counties had reported a total of 85 positive cases.
However, on Friday that number had jumped to 125.
“We have to be really careful there,” he said, adding that churches can offer a “great possibility” for the spread of the virus if the proper protocol of wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing is not followed.
Justice continues to emphasize that the spread of the virus in areas around the country is still spreading rapidly.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, said it took 99 days for the number of positive cases in the country to reach 1 million, 43 days to reach 2 million, 28 days to hit the 3 million mark, and only 15 days to reach 4 million.
“We see COVID spreading in an accelerating way,” he said, adding that the cities of Columbus (Ohio), Pittsburgh and Baltimore are expected to see surges and they are all in states that border West Virginia.
“All around us there is a lot of activity from COVID-19,” he said.
Marsh said the virus is also targeting younger people all over the country.
He also pointed out how crucial the next few weeks are to stop the spread in communities before schools start.
“Suppress the spread in the interim,” he said, adding the action will help make it safer for kids to return to school and safer for communities. “Suppress it now. That is the best investment in a thriving future for students, businesses and communities.”
“We do not want to be Florida,” Justice said, a state that has seen 2,013 deaths this month and has a total of 237,000 positive cases. “You have a person dying every eight minutes.”
Justice, holding up a mask to remind people of the statewide mandate to wear one in public buildings, said the key to stop it is “this teeny mask.”
Charles Boothe
