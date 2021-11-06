CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said the federal vaccine mandate for large businesses set to take effect Jan. 4 may not take place.
“I do believe that will not happen,” he said. “Our Attorney General (Patrick Morrisey) and 26 others have filed a petition in the 6th U.S. District Court of Appeals challenging the mandate. There are upteen lawsuits challenging this.”
The mandate would require all businesses with at least 100 employees to require full COVID vaccinations or weekly COVID testing and mask wearing.
“I do not think this will become law,” Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday, adding that federal law does trump state law though. “Stay tuned. Let’s see what happens.”
Justice said it’s a matter of individual freedom.
“Freedom of choice must be respected,” he said.
Justice recently spearheaded legislation that passed to require any business or other entity in the state to offer the opportunity for medical or religious exemptions to a vaccine mandate.
Federal law already has that in place, but Justice said this is a way to make sure federal law is followed.
Under the bill, which passed last month and takes effect in January, any worker facing a mandate can provide a medical exemption signed by a doctor or nurse practitioner or a religious exemption that is notarized.
Critics have said these exemptions are too loosely defined and could provide virtually anyone who seeks an exemption a way to get one.
Others have said private businesses should be protected from more mandates.
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., introduced the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act to repeal Biden’s Executive Order which also mandates vaccines for federal employees and federal contractors.
“President Biden’s Executive Order excessively exceeded his power,” Lankford said in the announcement of the act. “Every American should be able to make the decisions that are best for them and their families. My family made the choice to get the vaccine and I encourage every Oklahoman to get vaccinated, but no American should be forced to be vaccinated. The Stop Vaccine Mandates Act rescinds Biden’s Executive Orders—no American should have to choose between their conscience, their health, and their job.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she opposes the mandate and it comes at a time when badly needed workers may quit their jobs rather than be forced to take the vaccine.
“I am very much pro vaccination,” she said, and it is sometimes difficult to understand why a person would refuse to get vaccinated, other than when medical issues may preclude it.
But mandates are not the way to go.
Capito said the mandate affects 84 million Americans.
“Let’s get real here,” she said. “We are going to lose people out of the workforce in droves because for one reason or another they are not going to get vaccinated.”
