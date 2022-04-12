The abrupt resignation last week of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) deputy secretary is a “personnel” issue, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.
Justice addressed the resignation of Jeremiah Samples during his pandemic briefing, refusing to comment on the resignation but admitting the DHHR has had issues “that have been around for decades.”
“I will fix it,” he said of unspecified problems in the agency. “I will bring in experts to do a full review from top to bottom. Once we find the deficiencies and what we should do, we will fix it.”
Bill Crouch, DHHR Secretary, also refused to discuss any details of the resignation.
“This is a personnel issue and I won’t talk about the details,” Crouch said.
But he did indicate differences may have surfaced with Samples.
“We all have to pull the rope in the same direction and have everybody on board with what we are doing,” he said.
Samples confirmed that assessment in a statement that said, “Unfortunately, Secretary Crouch and I have not shared the same views on what the problems are, how to handle them, or the urgency of achieving results, but I respect this parting of ways and pray for the State’s success in solving these issues.”
Crouch said he fully supports a review of the agency “from top to bottom” and will do “whatever it takes” to remedy any issues.
The resignation follows an attempt during the legislative session to split the agency into two separate departments, health and human resources.
Although the bill passed, Justice vetoed it because, he said, it needed more work.
Justice also once again on Monday urged residents to get vaccinated and boosted in the wake of a new wave of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant that continues to spread around the country.
“The benefits of the vaccine are off the charts,” he said. “You could still get COVID. But the likelihood of you going to the hospital is really low, and the likelihood of – God forbid – dying is almost nil. It is so, so important for you to get your booster shots.”
Failing to get a booster shot is a “really bad move,” he said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said it is especially crucial for older residents to protect themselves as an increase in cases is anticipated.
The RT value went up to .97, he said of the value that is indicative of an increasing community spread, and reaching 1.0 is considered the start of a new wave of infections.
“We are likely underreporting the number of cases,” he said, and the caution is an attempt not to scare people but to let them know “we are not finished with COVID until COVID is finished with us.”
Marsh said 95 percent of all COVID-related deaths have been 50 or older and being fully vaccinated and boosted is the best and most effective protection from severe illness and death.
“We are not seeing that (Omicron BA.2 subvariant) as the dominant variant in West Virginia yet, but it most certainly will be,” he said.
Marsh said China is having serious problems now because they failed to have an aggressive vaccination program, especially among their elderly.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
