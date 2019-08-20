CHARLESTON — Providing millions of dollars to McDowell County sewer projects and mapping dilapidated structures were among the projects Gov. Jim Justice recommended Monday to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Investment Program
“These projects will not only address many of our community and economic development needs in the state, but also take advantage of our assets so that we can continue to grow our economy,” Justice said in a release from the governor’s office. “We are pleased to have such a strong commitment from ARC and our local and regional partners to ensure a brighter future for West Virginia.”
The West Virginia Development Office administers the state’s ARC program, which is a partnership of federal, state, and local participants providing financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects, according to the governor’s office.
Local projects recommended for ARC funding include:
• Approximately $1.8 million to the Town of Iaeger for Iaeger Regional Sewer Phase I. The project would install a public sewer system for the Town of Iaeger and surrounding area in McDowell County. Customers in the project area currently rely upon failing septic systems or discharge directly into nearby streams. The project will serve 137 customers (104 residential and 33 non-residential), including the Iaeger Elementary School, and improve environmental and health conditions in the area as well as increase economic viability.
• About $1 million to the Town of Bradshaw for a sewer upgrade. The project would upgrade the existing sewer system in Bradshaw. The current system is aging and in disrepair. The project would serve 127 existing customers (107 residential and 20 non-residential).
• The McDowell County Commission would received $40,000 for a dilapidated structures mapping project. The project would locate, photograph, and collect GPS coordinates and create a comprehensive database of vacant and dilapidated structures in McDowell County. Completion of the database would facilitate long-range planning for economic development, improve community quality of life, and aid in the future placement of community infrastructure.
• The McDowell County Public Service District would receive $160,000 for technical assistance for project management.
The project would provide funding for the McDowell County Public Service District (PSD) to contract with a consultant to assist with infrastructure project management, including the development, implementation, and closeout of water and sewer projects administered by the PSD. The consultant would also assist the PSD with long-term planning and organizational development as the PSD transitions into wastewater operations while continuing to address water infrastructure needs in the county.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.