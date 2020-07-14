CHARLESTON — All fairs, festivals and outdoor and indoor concerts in the state are now prohibited unless the crowd size is limited to 25.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday afternoon as a way to help stop the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
“We can’t bring together groups in excess of 25,” he said. “We want everyone to know this is not playtime stuff,”
Justice also has closed all bars in Monongalia County, which has 340 active positive cases, saying it is “alarming” the highest number of positive cases is now in the 20 to 29 age category in that county as students return and some outbreaks have been traced to bars.
“That level today in Monongalia County is at twice the level of any other age group,” he said. “Today, I am ordering the bars closed for 10 days (in that county only). It is a problem.”
Justice said the numbers over the next 10 days will be watched carefully to see what happens, adding that restaurants will remain open and alcohol can be served, but not at the bars.
According to a study conducted in Texas, Justice said, bars are the highest risk environment to spread and contract the virus and restaurants are in a the lower risk category.
The closure of all fairs, festivals and outdoor/indoor concerts with crowds of more than 25 is statewide, he said, but that does not apply to pools or sporting events as long as social distancing can be maintained.
The 25-person limitation applies only to purely social gatherings, he said. It does not apply to any activity, business, or entity that has been deemed essential, such as religious services, weddings, or group meetings, conferences, or other special events held for essential businesses and operations. But social distancing between attendees must be maintained.
It does not apply to churches because guidelines are already in place to protect those who attend church, and he once again urged congregations to follow those rules as he showed a photo from a church service in the state where the rules were not being followed.
“No one in the photo is wearing a mask,” he said, adding that no pews were empty, referring to the guideline that says masks are mandatory and every other pew should not be occupied.
“I’m a Christian and I’m really proud of it,” he said. “I truly understand the importance of church and I understand that it is the highest priority in our lives and I get it … But then I see a photo of one of our church settings and there’s no one anywhere in the congregation that’s got a mask on. There’s no pews in between people. We’re just asking for it.”
Justice once again backed off the possibility of enforcing with penalties the statewide mandate to wear a mask in all public buildings, though, saying from what he has learned compliance has grown and “unbelievable progress” has been made in encouraging people to wear masks.
But he maintains he will do whatever is needed if the number of cases keeps growing.
“We now have 1,338 active cases,” he said. “We have grown 206 active cases since Friday.”
Those numbers are “not good,” he added, but a broader view of the state is less troubling.
“Overall statewide numbers are still really good,” he said of the cumulative daily positive rate that was just above 2 percent Monday. “We are statewide in a good spot. It can get bad and I am trying to prevent that from happening to us.”
Hospitalizations are also low, he said, with only 62 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state.
Justice also said the state is a “long, long ways” from reissuing a stay-at-home order.
“I do not believe we are going to have to have radical shutdowns in the state,” he said. “You can watch it happening in other states.”
He is concerned about the growing numbers in some states, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, Georgia and South Carolina, with a record 66,000 one-day total of positive cases reported over the weekend in the nation.
“If they get their act under control we will be okay here,” he said of the states fueling the spikes.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.