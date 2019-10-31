BLUEFIELD — At an event at Recovery Point Four Seasons in Bluefield, on Wednesday afternoon, to celebrate the state’s new program, “Jobs and Hope,” Gov. Jim Justice shared some updates on roadwork being done in Mercer County.
According to an Oct. 21 Bluefield Daily Telegraph article, progress is being made on the King Coal Highway extension from the Christine West Bridge to Airport Road.
Gov. Justice said in his travels through Mercer County, he has noticed that progress and is excited about it.
“Now it is not becoming a bridge to nowhere, it has sat out there as a bridge to nowhere for decades, but it is not going to sit out there as a bridge to nowhere on my watch,” Justice said. “I am going to do something about it. I love seeing the progress.”
The current schedule of the project is due to be completed in late 2021. When complete, the highway will be open to traffic from I-77 and Rt. 460 traveling to Bluewell, Rt. 52 and McDowell County, by-passing Bluefield.
“I am going by there all the time because from time to time I am going and picking up my son at the Bluefield Airport and I see it and it is almost punched through to that side, so we are doing good stuff there,” Justice said.
On Oct. 14, Justice visited Mercer County. During that visit, Bluefield City Manager, Dane Rideout and Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith spoke to Justice about the Grant Street Bridge. Rideout asked Justice to speak with Norfolk Southern Railroad about the bridge closure.
At Wednesday’s event, Justice was asked for updates on the Grant Street Bridge which was closed in June after a state Department of Highways (DOH) inspection classified it as “critical” in safety. In the time since, residents of the bridge’s north side have complained at Bluefield City Board meetings about the inconvenience and how it could increase the response times of rescue squads and fire departments when they’re dispatched to an emergency.
“We have thousands of residents that are being inconvenienced in a great big way and right now we are beginning our discussions with the Norfolk Southern Railroad because that side lane of road has basically dropped down due to some things maybe that are going on with the railroad,” Justice said on Wednesday. “The railroad owns I think three-quarters of the bridge and the city owns a quarter of the bridge and we have got to get all of the parties together at the table and everything, but I am working on it.”
