BLUEFIELD — Although COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in West Virginia are still falling, Governor Jim Justice on Monday predicted that regular booster shots would become the “new normal” for residents of the Mountain State.
After a reporter asked Justice if citizens should now expect regular booster shots every 6 to 12 months, the Republican governor said that could be the case.
“I really do think in a lot of ways this is the new normal, at least for a while as a bridge,” Justice said of vaccine booster shots for COVID-19. “I don’t believe it is going away. But I do believe the lifespan of most pandemics is two years. I don’t believe this is going away. I believe what we absolutely have to do is be vaccinated, and when the vaccines wear down, we have to have that booster shot.”
Justice went on to suggest that vaccine boosters would be “the new way of life for a while” for residents of West Virginia. Later in his virtual pandemic briefing he went so far as to suggest that more “body bags” would be needed if people didn’t take their booster shots.
“I would run to the fire and get that booster shot,” Justice said.
While many Republican governors across the country have issued executive orders banning vaccine mandates and the use of digital vaccine passports, Justice has gone the opposite direction. He has used his weekly virtual pandemic briefings to encourage vaccines and booster shots. That is in contrast to the state’s Republican Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, who on Monday announced that West Virginia was joining six other states in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors. Morrisey also has joined a 24-state coalition that is vowing to fight Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees in court. The Biden administration is expected to issue its final order on that rule later this week.
Morrisey argues that vaccines should be encouraged but not mandated by the state or federal government.
Meanwhile, virus cases are still trending downward in West Virginia.
The state only reported 498 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which is down from the 661 new cases that were reported Sunday. The number of active virus cases in West Virginia also fell Monday to 6,940. That’s down from 7,364 active cases on Sunday.
Furthermore, hospitalizations in the state fell to 575 on Monday, a number that Justice said was “way down.”
Locally, the number of active virus cases in the region is still low. Mercer County reported 239 active COVID-19 infections Monday, which is up from 231 active cases on Sunday.
So far 179 virus-related deaths have been reported in Mercer County with 8,372 people having recovered from the virus to date. Mercer County has reported 510 breakthrough cases involving fully vaccinated individuals and seven breakthrough deaths.
Neighboring McDowell County was down to 69 active virus cases on Monday. So far 50 virus deaths have been reported in McDowell County and another 2,826 people have recovered from the virus to date.
Monroe County is now down to only 29 active virus cases. So far 26 virus-related deaths have been reported in Monroe County and 2,044 people have recovered from the virus.
In neighboring Virginia, a new virus-related death was reported Monday in Tazewell County, along with another virus death in Buchanan County. Tazewell County has now reported 106 COVID associated deaths to date and Buchanan County has reported 61 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
As has been the case now for months, Justice also used his virtual pandemic briefing Monday to talk about a variety of issues that are not pandemic related. For example, he argued that the whole world was “awakening” to the need for fossil fuels and suggested that the Biden administration’s multi-trillion dollar social spending and climate change bill was an an attempt “to buy the mid-term election.”
“I am one who absolutely embraces all of the alternative energies,” Justice said. “But I have said over and over it is absolutely frivolous to believe this country today can’t live without fossil fuels. So what’s happening? The whole world is awakening and demanding more and more energy.”
Justice also announced Monday that the state’s general revenue collections for October came in at $38.7 million, which is above estimates.
“The state’s really doing good,” Justice said.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
