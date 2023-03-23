PRINCETON — Flags will be flown today at half-staff to honor the late William P. “Bill” Stafford of Princeton.
In commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Delegate William P. “Bill” Stafford, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Wednesday ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags on all state-owned facilities throughout Charleston and Mercer County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Thursday, the day of services celebrating his life.
Stafford passed away March 17 at the age of 89. He served for 17 years as a Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and as a member of the House of Delegates in the West Virginia Legislature.
Stafford founded Princeton Machinery Service, Inc. and retired as the company’s president and chairman. He was the retired chairman of First Community Bank Shares, Inc., president of the H.P. and Anne S. Hunnicutt Foundation, president of Melrose Enterprises, Ltd. and the principal of Stafford Farms, LLC.
A service celebrating Stafford’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Methodist Church in Princeton.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.