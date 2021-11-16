Gov. Jim Justice said any fully vaccinated state resident who does not get a booster shot when they can do so is “very foolish.”
“People have got to get their booster shot,” he said Monday during his pandemic briefing.
Any resident 18 years old or older can get a booster as long as it’s been six months from the original second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna and two months for Johnson & Johnson.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force for the vaccine effort, said 28 percent of COVID hospitalizations are now among people who were fully vaccinated, and state COVID statistics show a plateau rather than a continued fall in positive cases as well as hospitalizations, those in ICUs and patients on ventilators.
Hoyer said the RT value, which measures the rate of spread, was at .95 Monday, continuing to rise.
“We know when that number goes above 1 we will start to see more hospitalizations, those in ICUs and on ventilators … and deaths,” he said.
The numbers now are at a “steady plateau,” he said, and could rise again.
As of Monday, state hospitals reported 529 COVID patients with 171 in ICUs and 89 on ventilators, all slight increases from late last week.
Although only 486 new positive cases were reported Monday, the positivity rate (percent of positives among those tested) was 10.08 percent.
Justice said the high positivity rate reflects a lower number of tests, so the positive cases may change.
The number of active cases has plateaued recently, averaging around 6,500.
Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties also show plateauing numbers of new cases as the recent drop has steadied.
Mercer County reported 199 new cases in the previous seven days before Monday as McDowell County had 45 new cases and Monroe County saw 31 All of those numbers have been holding relatively steady.
Mercer County did report one more COVID-related death Monday, a 65-year-old male.
Justice also urged parents to get their kids age 5 to 18 vaccinated.
Anyone having doubts about giving the vaccine to their kids should talk to their doctors and other medical experts, he said.
Kids that age can get the virus and not even know they have it, he said, but spread it to others.
They also risk long-term side effects from COVID and vaccinations will protect them.
Justice said he would not hesitate to have his own kids or grandkids that age vaccinated.
Hoyer said plenty of vaccines are available for the first new shots, boosters and shots for kids.
Both Justice and Hoyer as well as state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh have recently cautioned about a possible winter surge as people congregate more indoors, possibly once again pushing hospitals to the brink of being able to accommodate all patients, a situation that occurred last winter during that surge.
Justice also urged participation in the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes is focused on educating children and their parents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of getting the youngest residents vaccinated.
This round of the sweepstakes is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register.
Babydog 3 will feature four weeks of prize giveaways and include the following prizes each week:
• 25 Prizes of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund
• 100 Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Licenses
• 1 Grand Prize Educational Savings Fund for a student
• 1 Grand Prize check and party for a school
Grand prizes each are also given away. For weeks 1-3 they include one student per week receiving a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund and one school per week will receive a $50,000 check and will host a party with Gov. Justice and Babydog.
These events will include an on-site vaccine clinic and opening remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
In week 4 of the sweepstakes, one student will receive a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund and one school will receive a $100,000 check and will host a special holiday party with Santa (Gov. Justice) and his reindeer (Babydog) bringing presents for students.
The giveaway schedule begins this week, before taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, and they will resume the week of Nov. 29 and continue through the week of Dec. 6 and the week of Dec. 13.
While the registration deadline for the first prize drawing has now passed, eligible West Virginians can still register for the next drawing through Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3 by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
