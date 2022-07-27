Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday he did not add the abortion issue to the special session he called Monday because his plan for a 10 percent personal income tax cut is in trouble.
“You can’t possibly insult me more,” he said of some media outlets that suggested the last-minute inclusion of abortion was related to drawing attention away from the tax cut plan. “If anyone thinks such things it is just terrible.”
Justice said he decided Sunday night to include abortion because on Friday he was told the House was ready to consider the issue and then Sunday evening he was informed the Senate was ready.
Justice has said repeatedly the “archaic” 1800s abortion laws on the books need to be “clarified and modernized” and he had been waiting for legislators to do “due diligence” to make sure they were ready to make those clarifications.
As it happened, he said, both the House and the Senate gave the go-ahead just before the special session he had called on the tax cut was to begin.
“We needed to address this when we were ready and the House said they were ready and … Roger (Senate President Blair) said the Senate was ready,” Justice said.
“We moved forward with putting this (on the agenda for the special session),” he said. “It had nothing to do with the tax cut.”
Members of both the House and Senate have started the process of advancing changes to the 1800s abortion law, which focus on taking out any criminal penalties for the mother and including an exception to protect the life of the mother or other severe medical issues. No other exceptions, including in cases of rape or incest, were so far included in the proposals but being debated, according to the Associated Press, as a complete abortion bill is being framed.
The 1880s law included felony penalties for both the abortion provider and possibly the mother.
As those discussions are taking place on abortion rights, Justice said Tuesday his plan to cut the personal income tax by an aggregate of 10 percent, with lower income brackets receiving a slightly higher percentage cut, is still facing opposition in the Senate.
The Senate has prioritized ending the equipment and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property tax. Those taxes provide needed local revenue for counties and school systems, but senators have said counties will be reimbursed by the state, at a cost of more than $500 million a year, and an ongoing revenue stream to make sure that money will come every year is being worked out.
Justice’s proposal would cost $254 million a year, provide extra money for residents starting in October and, he said, start the process of eventually eliminating the personal income tax all together, which will bring more people into the state.
“What is happening is just not right,” he said Tuesday of the Senate’s reluctance to embrace his plan.
Justice praised House leadership as the House is likely to approve his plan, and said he has tried to work with the Senate but they are “married to a plan that is going to cause a tremendous base build to the budget.”
“You are taking a heck of a risk,” he said, adding that a growing economy, which had a $1.3 billion surplus during the 2021-22 fiscal year, may not continue growing and an ongoing revenue stream to reimburse counties for the tax revenue lost may not be there.
“What are you are going to do?” he said, referring to a possible slowdown in growth. “You are waiting … on Big Daddy Charleston to fund you. What if they just can’t?”
Justice said he believes in local control, and when that is removed by taking away the revenue sources, it puts control in Charleston.
“People in counties will suffer,” he said.
Justice said he would “love to get rid of the automobile and truck tax,” but it is more important to be on a pathway to get rid of the personal income tax.
“We can move this almost immediately and put money back into the pockets of the people,” he said of the change reflected in October paychecks. The tax cut would be retroactive to Jan. 1 and the money saved between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1 would be reimbursed next year when residents file their tax returns.
Justice said the state was in dire straits when he took over as Governor in January 2017, and he has made all the right moves to put it in surplus territory.
This is another right move to make, he added.
“If I am not right, God can send me to hell right now,” he said Tuesday.
State Sen. Chandler Swope said he would support the Governor’s proposal if the money is there to do it, but cutting the equipment and inventory tax and vehicle property tax is more important to do right now, and will not only save residents and businesses money but will also entice people to move to the state.
“Elimination of the personal income tax will take four or more years and will probably not generate population growth until it is completely eliminated,” he said last week.
Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam County, said recently a 10 percent cut will not have the needed impact.
“A 10 percent tax cut doesn’t move people,” he said. “It doesn’t move capital. It’s about three hundred bucks a year on average for the people. Now $300 is a bunch of money for some people. But it’s nothing like the impact that eliminating the personal property tax can do.”
In Mercer County, the personal property tax on a vehicle is substantial.
Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle said recently he has a 2019 Ford truck and pays more than $1,500 a year in the property tax on it.
But before legislators can eliminate those taxes, voters must approve an amendment to the state Constitution in November giving the Legislature the authority to do so.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.