CHARLESTON — If the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases around the state keep trending in the wrong direction, the mandate to wear facial coverings in public indoor facilities may include penalties for those who refuse to comply.
Gov. Jim Justice said today during his pandemic briefing that West Virginia saw 147 new positive cases on Tuesday alone, and the daily rate of positive cases jumped to 5.4 percent (of the total number tested) when it has been trending below 2 percent.
“That’s not good, that’s not good at all,” he said, adding that Monongalia County now has 202 positive cases with an increase of 62 in the last 24 hours.
Wearing a facial covering is crucial in stopping the spread of the virus, which is now mostly community spread, he said.
On Monday, Justice issued an Executive Order mandating the wearing of masks for anyone 9 years old and over when they enter a public indoor building where social distancing cannot be maintained. But the order did not include penalties for non-compliance.
“I entrusted West Virginians to handle that on an honor system,” he said. “If you can’t, we have to move to assess some level of penalties for non-compliance.”
Justice said the surge in new cases, which he called a “whiplash,” is here and across the nation.
“This killer is moving across our land and it’s moving rapidly,” he said. “We don’t want that killer on our back door.”
Justice said the penalties may begin on a county by county basis if need be.
"It's not something I want to do," he said, but it may be necessary.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.