CHARLESTON — West Virginia counties in orange or red on the County Alert System map will see a marked increase in COVID-19 testing.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing that he was immediately directing the National Guard and DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) to work with local health departments to activate “Aggressive Testing” in all red and orange counties across the state.
“We are ramping up testing efforts in these counties,” he said. “We all know that we’re still having counties that are struggling with cases. So we need to do something about it, and to be able to do something about it, we’ve got to know where the problems are. You’ll never, ever get out of any hole unless you know how deep in the hole you are.”
Justice said the only way to know that is more testing. “The more we test, the more we know.”
Although more testing is something the state has been wanting to do, the problem has been resources and manpower. But the counties that are seeing the community spread rise indicate an elevated need for that testing.
“Asymptomatic people can be found,” he said, explaining that people who are positive and don’t know it may be spreading the virus. “They have the likelihood of passing this on and then somebody is going to die.”
Community testing is a way to help stop that spread and get the kids in those counties back in school. No in-person instruction can be offered in counties in the red or orange color code, which indicates a high rate of community spread.
Any time a county moves to Red or Orange status, free testing will be set up in that county within 24 hours, he said. Testing in these counties will be offered on a continual basis until their numbers improve. If a county moves to gold status, at least one free testing event per week will be held in that county until their numbers improve.
Justice said local health departments can’t do the testing on their own.
“We have to help them with resources,” he said. “It’s a monumental task for people who are already doing incredibly good work, but we will find a way.”
Kids should be tested as well, he said, and he urged parents to bring them for the free testing. “Get them tested, please,” he said.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and chief of the Bureau of Public Health, said more men should get tested as well.
“Less than 40 percent of those being tested are males,” she said. “We are also not seeing a large minority population being tested and we encourage that.”
Amjad said not many young people are being tested either, but many are between 30 and 50 years old.
Anyone who is tested and has symptoms should stay home to await test results, she said, but those who are tested and not exhibiting any symptoms do not have to stay at home until the results come in but should continue to follow proper protocol with mask wearing and physical distancing.
Counties in red and orange as of Monday included Mingo and Putnam (red) and Kanawha, Fayette, Logan and Boone (orange). Seven other counties are in the gold zone, which is the step before orange.
“We are going to keep testing and keep moving until we get the problems solved,” Justice said, adding that the goal is to increase the current 3,500 or so tested daily statewide to 10,000. “If we want this thing to get out of our lives the biggest tool we have in our toolbox, other than wearing a mask, is being tested.”
Bill Crouch, DHHR secretary, said lab capacity has been an issue regarding more testing but “we have added a significant number of labs to our testing arsenal.”
The state now has a capacity to test 10,000 a day, he said, with the task being to connect them all electronically to the DHHR database.
“We are working hard to make sure all of those labs are connected to DHHR,” he said, which provides a response directly to the state and not relying on a reporting process that goes through local health departments and is more time-consuming and creates a lag in DHHR updates.
Justice also on Monday addressed a question about why the County Alert System map that is posted on the state Department of Education (WVDE) website at 5 p.m. on Saturdays is different from the one posted on the DHHR COVID-19 dashboard.
“Without any question, it would be better to have one map,” he said, but the problem is that the map posted Saturdays at 5 p.m. on the WVDE website is the one used to determine how schools will operate the following week.
The daily DHHR map is a way to let everyone know where the counties are each day, he said, and the Saturday WVDE map is determined by a panel of health experts and educators who have reviewed all the statistics from the week (through Thursday night at midnight), verified the data, examined trends in testing and spread, and made tweaks that are as fair as possible.
“That is why it may be changed,” Justice said. “There is no way we can do the work and make the map the same every day … They are different but transparency (in daily reporting) requires it.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar and member of the panel, said it is a “clear process we have been following.”
All of the data is verified and adjustments are made based on that verification, the infection rate in the counties and the percent positive rate, he said. “We are always looking at the accuracy of the application of the data.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
