MATOAKA — A house that was collapsing after standing for more than a century was demolished Friday after West Virginia’s governor announced a new program that will help municipalities and counties as well as property owners tear down dilapidated structures that are blighting their communities.
A two-story Matoaka home built in 1905 sagged like a soaked cardboard box before an excavator started tearing it down. A firehose fed by a nearby fire hydrant was used to spray the structure as its old wood collapsed and threw brown dust into the area. Sounds like tearing paper announced the home’s impending demise as Gov. Jim Justice and other dignitaries watched.
Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event Friday in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia.
During the event, Justice led the ceremonial countdown to knock down a dilapidated house.
“One, two, three. Ready, set, demo!” Justice and the onlookers yelled as the dilapidated house started coming down.
Justice said the state needed to demolish the dilapidated structures that can be found all over the state.
“West Virginia is becoming the diamond in the rough and people are noticing,” Justice told the audience. “Let’s get rid of these buildings that are holding us back, join hands in moving our state in the right direction, and let’s start right here in Matoaka.”
The WVDEP’s newly established Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program will administer the funding, which will be provided as reimbursement for demolition projects and qualified associated expenses.
“We’re extremely excited about this program and feel it has the potential to transform communities across the state,” Secretary of the WVDEP Harold Ward said later in a press release. “Removing these structures provides a critically-needed health and safety component, while clearing the way for new economic development and boosting tourism.”
In 2021, the West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 368, which authorized the WVDEP to develop a statewide program to assist county commissions and municipalities remediate abandoned and dilapidated structures but did not provide immediate funding.
Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, recalled how the bill came to fruition.
“One day I thought about the fact that I grew up in McDowell County,” he said. “There were 95,000 people there. Now there are only 18,000. Eighty percent of the buildings are abandoned and all of a sudden the idea hit me, ‘You know, cities and counties have to take care of this, but if they’re economically distressed, they don’t have the money to care of that. This needs to be a state program.”
At first, the state budget did not have the money for demolition legislation, but the situation changed.
“All of a sudden, they had $10 million they could dedicate to this program, and I said, ‘Hallelujah, it’s about time!’” Swope said. “This has been five years in the making, but it is the beginning of a change for West Virginia for the better. and every community in the state has that problem, and now we’re approaching it from the state level. Communities have got revenues themselves they can match with it and make a significant improvement, and I’m very pleased by the fact it’s getting started right here in Mercer County.”
Over nine months, the WVDEP sent detailed questionnaires to all 55 counties and 168 incorporated towns and cities in the state. From the 81 responses it received, the WVDEP learned that 35 communities already had existing programs to address this issue, all of which had a proven track record of demolishing structures and associated costs.
This data was incorporated into the WVDEP’s development of a pilot program for 21 selected counties and towns. The maximum amount each candidate would be eligible for reimbursement was determined by the number of their targeted properties, average cost per structure, and previous experience. The combined budget for all grants was just over $9.2 million.
Upon reviewing this data and selection process, Justice requested the Legislature to approve a transfer from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund for the pilot program. That request resulted in the passage of Senate Bill 722 earlier this year, which transferred $10 million to the program.
Edward F. Maguire II, an environmental advocate for the WVDEP, said his agency has been heavily involved in the demolition program for the past year.
“What we have designed is a pilot program,” Maguire said.
The program, which continues for 12 months, was designed to “hit the ground running and hit it fast,” he said, adding that the hope is to grow the program “because the need is more than 21 communities.”
“We designed it to have an aggressive and good story to show folks about how this could work for West Virginia,” he said.
Lori Mills, the dilapidated buildings officer for Mercer County, presented the governor with a hard hat and a T-shirt with the motto “Ready, Set, Demo!” on it. His dog, Babydog, also received her own hard hat and T-shirt.
Mills said there is an application available for people who have dilapidated structures on their properties, but cannot afford to get them demolished.
“So now that the announcement has been made about the funding, in the areas of Mercer County that are not incorporated, we have a two-page application. If a homeowner had a property that is dilapidated, they can fill out this application to request grant funding to help with tearing that down,” Mills said.
Mills said the applications are now available at her office in the Memorial Building in Princeton. The phone number is 304-431-8538. The email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
“We encourage people, if they’ve wanted a structure torn down, but have not been able to afford it, to fill out an application and we will review all of those. We can use this funding and get these structures down,” Mills said. “Another thing is if a citizen sees a structure they think needs to come down, they can fill out a compliant form; so they’re able to put that complaint in and I will go out and go through the channels to get it addressed.”
Selected communities will have 12 months to spend up to their approved budgeted amount, with the possibility for a single six-month extension. No payments will be made until demolition work is completed and all required supportive documentation has been submitted.
Mercer County received $1.5 million from the program. The City of Bluefield also received $1.5 million, and the City of Princeton received $275,000. McDowell County received $500,000.
