Another Mercer County resident has died from COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice said today during his pandemic briefing a 78-year-old female was the latest death in the county, increasing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County to 38.
During the last two days, 27 more deaths have raised the statewide total to 612, with new records of 11,172 current active cases and 429 hospitalizations. Of those 429, 126 are in ICU and 50 on ventilators.
“It is jumping very, very quickly,” he said of the hospitalizations. “We still have (hospital) capacity. But if we don’t slow this thing down (that could change).”
In the last 24 hours, 953 new cases have been reported, raising the daily positivity rate to 5.66 percent and the cumulative rate to 3.35 percent.
“We’ve got a real problem all across our land, not just in West Virginia,” Justice said. “It is a real problem, and it is running wild.”
Nothing is being shut down, he said, referring to what he said were rumors going around.
“Stop this nonsense about shutting down things,” he said. “Stop the hogwash.”
Justice said wearing a mask is the way to keep going to get through until a vaccine is available.
“Every health expert across the country is saying to wear a mask,” he said. “Testing is great, but you have got to wear the mask.”
– Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.