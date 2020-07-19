CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced recently that he has awarded $2,118,677 in Child Advocacy Center grant program funds to 22 projects. These funds are awarded to local nonprofit Child Advocacy Centers throughout the state to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect. Gov. Justice’s awards are focused on a multidisciplinary response to investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing such services as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations, and referrals.
“Severe cases of abuse and neglect are among the most horrific things you could ever imagine happening to a child,” Gov. Justice said. “I have so much pride in this program because it helps us bring whoever would do these kinds of things to kids to justice.”
The West Virginia Legislature re-appropriated funding to implement a system of child advocacy centers throughout the state. This funding is intended to provide grant relief to be passed through the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services to those child advocacy centers in need of supplemental financial assistance.
“I’ve said so many times that our children are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “We need to do everything we can to stand up for them. Through this program, we’re providing real hope to our kids who truly need it most.”
Statewide, a grant award of $132,417 was given to West Virginia Child Abuse Network, Inc. This project will engage the broader community, beyond child advocacy centers and their teams of professionals, to engage the conversation about child sexual abuse, bring increased awareness and decreased stigma. Child abuse will continue to become an issue of shared community concern and priority.
Locally, Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. was awarded $88,696 for the expansion and improvement of services by providing training opportunities to the multidisciplinary team and staff, while also improving intervention and prevention programming at the Mercer County Child Advocacy Center.
Stop the Hurt, Inc. of McDowell County was awarded $86,413 to enhance and strengthen the multidisciplinary team’s approach to investigating and prosecuting offenders.
