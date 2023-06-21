By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
A state budget surplus that could exceed $1.8 billion when West Virginia closes out its fiscal year June 30 is one of the topics Gov. Jim Justice spoke about Tuesday as the state celebrated its 160th anniversary.
Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice participated Tuesday in several West Virginia Day events at the State Culture Center in celebration of West Virginia Day. After the celebrations, the governor conducted a live briefing on social media.
During this briefing, Justice was asked about how the state could close out its fiscal year with a surplus predicted to be close to $2 billion and whether he expected to see the surplus reach that amount of money.
“We’re updating,” Justice said. “We won’t get the $2 billion, you know. I may very well have said that and everything, but I think we zoomed past $1.7 billion. I really think we’ll go past 1.8 (billion). I don’t know exactly how much higher we’ll go than that, but I think modestly we’ll get a little bit over 1.8 ($1.8 billion).”
Then Justice spoke about how having such a state budget surplus compared to what was considered good economic news in the past.
“How in the world does it get any better than this?” Justice said. “Really and truly, just think – and I’m not slighting prior administrations in any way – but for God’s sake a living we celebrated opening a Taco Bell. I mean, we did. I can remember like it was just nothing that we were absolutely out of our minds because we had eight water bottling jobs coming to West Virginia. I mean, it’s a different animal right now.”
Justice said that he believed the state’s budget surplus would reach $1.8 billion.
“I do believe it’s going to be a billion eight. It’s a number none of us can even fathom,” he added. “Good doesn’t do it justice. It’s just unbelievable. It is a number that rivals anything any of us could have thought. It is really, really good.”
The governor also spoke about a recent news story on the CBS network concerning the “Do It For Baby Dog” campaign which offered prizes in order to boost the numbers of residents taking the COVID-19 vaccine. He said that he respected to right of people to make their own decisions about getting vaccinated while at the same time encouraging them to take the vaccine. The prizes were incentives to get vaccinated.
“There’s no question we saved a lot of lives,” Justice said, adding that the state moved quickly to get the COVID shots to nursing home residents and other vulnerable groups.
Justice, who is campaigning for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said that attacks on him and the campaign were politically motivated because winning Manchin’s seat would “flip” the Senate in favor of the Republicans.
“You’re doggone right that I’m going to win,” he said. “We’re going to flip control and take control of our country and put it back on the right path.”
The West Virginia Day celebrations were a success, Justice stated.
“I’m so happy to be celebrating West Virginia Day with all of you,” he said. “We have so much to be proud of, too. We are no longer a bad joke. Instead, we are the diamond in the rough everybody missed. We are the envy of the world. There is no better place to live, work and raise a family than right here in West Virginia. Our state’s future is really bright.”
The first 160 people to arrive received a limited edition 160th birthday commemorative gift handmade by local artisans with the Black Locust Woodshop in Charleston. A chorus of students representing schools across West Virginia came together to deliver a lineup of tunes, including iconic songs “Oh, the West Virginia Hills” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
First Lady Cathy Justice was knighted as an honorary member of the Golden Horseshoe, a recognition usually bestowed to top 8th grade WV history students. The special award was given in honor of the First Lady’s commitment to education, students, and the vibrant culture and tradition of West Virginia, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
“It is a great honor to join such an amazing group of West Virginians who have served and represented our State with devotion,” First Lady Justice said. “I consider this a special highlight of my time as First Lady of West Virginia, and I’m grateful to be included among all the other Knights of the Golden Horseshoe”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
