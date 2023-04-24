Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that the recent statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning was set to expire that same day because the state received sufficient rainfall over the past several days.
Justice issued a proclamation on April 17 banning all outdoor burning until April 24. It was unlawful for any person in the state to engage in outdoor burning including camp fires, burning debris or fires for staying warm.
Standard spring burning season laws and regulations now are in effect, according a statement Monday from the governor’s office.
Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions. Fires must be attended to at all times, and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily. Residents caught violating these regulations face citations and fines of up to $1,000.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.