West Virginia’s governor highlighted his 72nd birthday Thursday by announcing his plans to seek the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate.
Speaking at The Greenbrier Resort with family pet Baby Dog by his side, Gov. Jim Justice told the audience that he plans to run for the Senate seat currently occupied by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for United States Senate. I’m a patriot and a conservative, and I firmly believe America is the greatest country on Earth and we’re all blessed to live here. If the great people of West Virginia elect me, I will work every day to put America and West Virginia first,” Justice told the audience.
Surrounded by his family and supporters, Justice said that as a member of the U.S. Senate, he would work to reverse the Biden Administration’s policies that are hurting West Virginia families, including record high inflation, securing the nation’s southern border, and putting America back on a path to energy independence with West Virginia coal, natural gas and oil.
“President Biden and the liberals have completely caved to foreign nationals,” Justice stated. “We need to be less dependent on China and other foreign adversaries for energy, goods, and technology. We need to put America First.”
Before her husband came to the stage, First Lady Cathy Justice introduced U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who urged support for Jim Justice’s candidacy.
Capito spoke about working on economic development and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with Justice.
“I think we really would make a good pair up in Washington,” she said, adding that the upcoming election would be about regaining the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate and going back to conservative values.
“I’m going to do what I can do,” Capito stated to the audience. The country cannot continue going in its present direction, but the course can be corrected and electing Jim Justice is “going to be a giant leap towards making that happen.”
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, came to the stage and voiced his support for Justice. He spoke about Justice being” unashamedly pro life” on the abortion issue and a supporter of gun rights.
“We need a winner in Washington,” Graham said. “We need someone who can win in a general election.”
Graham described Justice as a leader who “knows how to deliver for the people he represents.”
Justice said that he had record achievements as governor which include historic budget surpluses, the largest personal income tax in state history, record job creation and economic growth. He said that he has conservative values, has a “commitment to protecting life” and unwavering support for the Second Amendment.
Justice told onlookers that he also would support West Virginia’s parents when it comes to the education of their children “by taking on the woke mob and career liberal D.C. politicians daily.”
“It would be my absolute highest honor to continue serving West Virginians in the United States Senate. I will work every day to make all of you proud,” Justice concluded.
Since delivering his State of the State address last January, Justice has been hinting about running for Manchin’s seat. His second term as governor ends next year and the State Code prohibits him from running for a third term.
Manchin released a statement Thursday a few hours before Justice announced his candidacy.
“I am laser focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do – lowering healthcare costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security and getting our fiscal house in order,” Manchin said. “But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter.”
Besides Manchin, Justice is facing other competitors wanting the GOP nomination. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-3rd District, has announced his plans to run.
Mooney’s campaign released a statement Thursday about Justice’s entry into the race.
“While we welcome Jim Justice’s decision to run for U.S. Senate in West Virginia against Alex Mooney, we’d also like to be the first to tell him what a terrible idea it is,” according to the Mooney campaign’s statement. “Jim Justice has a liberal record and Republican primary voters will soon see that he is nothing but a Democrat in sheep’s clothing. Supporting over $3 trillion in Biden spending, proposing massive tax hikes, and gun control are just a few examples of Justice’s extreme liberal postures. The D.C. establishment can call Justice a frontrunner all they want. Alex Mooney is the only true conservative in this race and the only candidate that will beat Joe Manchin next November.”
Chris Rose, a coal miner who is a McDowell County native now living in Granville, is also running for the GOP nomination.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
