Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to make a special announcement this afternoon, and he shared his thoughts Wednesday about what might happen in the nation’s capital if that special announcement is what many people think it might be.
Justice issued a statement Wednesday advising that he planned to make a special announcement 5 p.m. today with Baby Dog at The Greenbrier Resort. The online publication POLITICO, which covers Washington politics, said recently that a source “close to Justice” indicated that he may seek the GOP nomination to run for the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., now occupies that seat. Justice’s second term as governor ends next year and he cannot run for a third term.
During an online administration briefing conducted Wednesday, Justice was asked what he would like to see Congress do for West Virginia, and what would be at the top of that list.
Justice said he would like Congress to see recognize the positive things that have happened in West Virginia
“We have exposed the world to something that they didn’t think could be even remotely possible,” he said.
West Virginia, a place that is considered “dingy and poor and backward,” by many people, is a state that has become the envy of the world, Justice said.
“There was a time when we were just so happy to get crumbs thrown our way,” he stated. “Well, we don’t need crumbs to be thrown our way. West Virginia has risen to the point in time to where we are now becoming the envy not only of our nation but maybe even the world, and we should be. That’s all there is to it.”
West Virginia is rich in natural resources and close to much of the country’s population centers, Justice added.
“We abound in natural resources off the chart you know from the standpoint of coal and oil and gas. It’s unbelievable and it is unbelievable how vital that is to our nation... and where we’re located,” he said. “I mean, you can absolutely throw a rock and hit two thirds of the population of this whole country from West Virginia. It’s amazing.”
The state’s citizens are another benefit, Justice said.
“And I’ve absolutely said it till I’m blue green. Our people are the greatest of the greatest,” he stated. “They’re faith-based and they’re low crime, absolute craftsmen. They’re just absolutely the best of the best. Well, all of a sudden now, everybody’s awakened to that.”
Justice said he knew what he wanted to happen in Washington DC if he goes there,
“What I want DC to do if I end up in DC, I’ll promise you that you will never see a bigger cheerleader for the state of West Virginia that I’ve already been all my life because I believe it. I believe it with all in me,” he said.
On another topic, Justice reacted to Manchin’s recent threat to vote for repealing the Inflation Reduction Act because he is not happy with how it is being implemented. Manchin worked to write the bill and get it passed in Congress, and it included provisions to protect and support fossil fuel energy.
“Joe had to be completely out of his mind to go along with this and literally on top of that it could very well cost tens of thousands of job opportunities in this state. There’s no question.” Justice said.
Justice said repealing the act would be “a bad, bad move.”
“Joe may have thought certain things, but the way things are in DC ... who knows what the truth really is? But nevertheless what I’d be doing, I’d be just saying, you know, I don’t have a clue in the world, you know,” Justice said. “I’d make full disclosure of anything that I’ve gotten or favors or whatever it may be, but I’d make a complete and full disclosure. It is a real, real screwup. That’s all there is to it.”
