CHARLESTON — After Gov. Jim Justice read the age and gender of the 1,500th COVID death in the state Friday, he paused and talked about the winter sports season, defending his decision to delay it until March 1 after a protest rally was held outside his Charleston office.
“We mold our kids,” he said. “We are expected to be examples.”
But Justice said coaches may be pushing kids who protested, yelling, “Let us play!” and some not wearing masks.
“I just read the 1,500th person (who died from COVID) and I have 54 more to read today,” he said. “In this situation, you can yell all you want. They came here and can bark at the moon all they want ... We are doing the right thing here.”
Justice said sports will be played as soon as possible, but putting people indoors, including grandparents and parents, during the pandemic surge with so many people dying is not “smart.”
“This is silly,” he said of the protest. “It’s great we can express our freedom of speech. But do we really need to be putting a whole lot of emphasis today on playing sports? When we are not even in school?”
Students in elementary and middle school are slated to return to the classrooms five days a week on Jan. 19, or later, he said, regardless of the color on the County Alert System and it’s possible sports practice may begin sooner than March 1.
The return of high school students to schools, however, is dependent on the county not being in the red zone, which will mean remote learning only.
As of Friday, 41 of the state’s 55 counties were in the red zone, including Mercer and Monroe counties.
West Virginia Board of Education President Miller L. Hall issued a statement Friday that said there is an effort “to ensure student engagement and learning is supported to the fullest extent possible over the coming weeks” and he will recommend to the board that counties be permitted to continue blended learning models until school personnel have been fully vaccinated. This endorsement will not include remote learning models.
“As a state board of education, our unwavering commitment remains on the assurance that all counties are moving to full, in-person instruction for all children,” Hall said. “It is our goal to return West Virginia students to in-person learning and reassure our education employees and parents that it is safe to do so.”
The purpose of this recommendation is not to allow counties to back away from the Jan. 19 return date announced by the Governor, he said, but instead to “strengthen the education support structure for our students keeping our eye on getting students back in the building as soon as possible, The academic and extended needs of our students have suffered too much and our schools are the best way to get them back on track.”
“We continue to advocate for the return to full, in-person instruction because our children so desperately need to get back to school,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “I respect the ability of local-level decision-making, however, our collective purpose must remain focused to ensure the constitutionally mandated educational goals of quality and equality are achieved.”
If the WVBE accepts the recommendation, those counties ready to return to full in-person instruction will begin on Jan. 19, and those wanting to continue with blended instruction can do so until all school employees are vaccinated.
This week, 9,140 educators and school personnel received the vaccine, he said, which was given to employees 50 years of age and older as a priority. Distributions will continue during the week of Jan. 10.
“We appreciate the response from our educators and school employees during the first week of the vaccine rollout,” Burch said. “Those who have come out to receive the vaccine are an important part of our recovery efforts as we return to in-person instruction statewide. We will continue to work with counties to facilitate a smooth process until all in our school system who want the vaccine have one.”
During his pandemic briefing Friday, Justice also reiterated that West Virginia is number one in the nation on per capita vaccinations.
“Being number one is great,” he said. “But we want to lap the field.”
Part of the vaccination plan continues to give residents 80 and older shots as well as vaccinate teachers and staff in schools who are 50 and older. Both initiatives are under way.
Justice has said the goal is to have all teachers and staff vaccinated by the Jan. 19 date.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who is now director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force which is coordinating the vaccination efforts, said progress is being made in vaccine distribution and a buildout of a network to have the capacity to deliver more doses when they are available is under way.
Hoyer said 22,900 doses arrived this week with the same amount expected for next week.
As of Friday, 77,156 doses have been administered around the state and 109,440 have been received.
Almost all doses are shipped out of the five National Guard hubs set up around the state, he said.
“We don’t want to just be doing what we are doing,” he said. “We want to be prepared to push more vaccine to more people.”
Hoyer said the state is also now making its own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), including masks, boot covers, bonnets and face shields.
Gowns and N95 quality masks are coming soon, he added.
“We are going to make ourselves self-sufficient on PPE,” Hoyer said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
