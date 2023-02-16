Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for all of West Virginia’s 55 counties Thursday due to impacts from today’s heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
As the weather system makes its way through the state, creeks and streams have spilled over and roads are closed in numerous counties due to high water and mudslides.
The latest National Weather Service forecast predicts thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds across the majority of the state through late Thursday night/early Friday morning.
EMD is in close contact with local offices of emergency management and state agency partners to assist and respond when help is needed, according to the State of Emergency.
As part of this State of Emergency, Justice has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response.
The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday including Mercer, Monroe and Summers Counties in West Virginia and the Virginia counties of Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe.
There was a "marginal risk of excessive rainfall" Thursday evening. Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph were expected Friday.
"From Saturday through Wednesday, the probability for widespread hazardous weather is low," according to the weather outlook.
