CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said the changes that have been made to the color-coded map for the County Alert System have not been made to “manipulate” the colors to get kids back in the classroom and hold sporting events.
“I really take terrible offense to someone to say we are manipulating the numbers,” he said in his COVID-19 briefing Monday in response to a question and issues raised on social media. “There is no chance on God’s Earth I am going to manipulate numbers for any outcome.”
Initially, the original colors – green, yellow, orange and red – were based on the rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period, adjusted to per-100,000 population. Green and yellow allow in-person instruction and sporting events while orange and red require remote learning and no games.
Changes have included adding a “gold” category between yellow and orange, shrinking the orange range, and allowing in-person instruction and sporting events as long as the opposing teams were also from gold counties.
The other change was to include another metric to determine the color code: the positivity rate over that seven-day period. That rate measures the percent of positive tests of the total number tested for the virus.
Green has less than 3 percent positivity; yellow, 3-3.9 percent; gold, 4-4.9 percent; orange, 5,-7.9 percent: and red, 8 percent or more. Each reflects the level of community spread based on the testing,
The state cumulative positivity rate stood at 2.75 percent on Monday with the daily percentage at 4.01 percent.
But Justice said that metric was added to encourage more people to test and it is used statewide as an indicator of community spread, which is crucial in counties.
The state has recently ramped up testing efforts to find people who are positive, but are asymptomatic and spreading the virus without knowing it.
However, the more testing that is conducted, the more positives will be found, he said, which may skew the average daily positive rate.
“The number will increase if more are tested,” he said, and that would not only keep counties in a more restrictive color but also discourage people from getting tested because they do not want to jeopardize a county’s status as far as schools being open for instruction.
“The numbers of positivity may go up and kids would never be back in school,” Justice said of the increased testing in communities. “Testing actually helps bring down the total number of positive tests (in the long run). We must identify the people who are spreading the disease.”
A panel of health experts and state Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch examine all of the statistics from each county before posting a color code map on Saturday’s at 5 p.m. and that map determines the county’s color status for the following week.
Justice said they look at the seven-day average of positive tests and the positivity rate.
“They look at both metrics and go with whichever is less,” he said. “It gives us the motivation to test.”
Justice said the state map often differs from the Harvard Global Map, on which West Virginia’s is based, because it has been tweaked to be more appropriate for the state, not using a “one-size-fits-all” approach.
Under the current Harvard Global Map, which has no gold category, the state would be mostly yellow with a few green, two red and 15 orange. The map released Saturday by the West Virginia Department of Education has the state with no red, two orange, four gold, 10 in yellow and 39 green.
“The old system kept people from testing,” Justice said. “I am very pleased with what we are doing.”
Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), which compiles and posts the information, said that in the initial efforts to use the color code system, “we inadvertently had a system and the incentive was not to test.”
Without testing, those asymptomatic spreaders can cause COVID to have an exponential growth, he said, and that is why the positivity rate is used now as well.
“We follow the science,” he said. “We do not manipulate the data. We make very careful decisions, and use the positivity rate to get more people tested.”
“By testing more people, we are adding more opportunities for people to find out if they are positive,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health.
Amjad also said any positive cases related to the schools are mitigated at the school when they are identified.
“We are very careful how those cases are identified,” she said.
With the increased testing capabilities in the state as well as a faster turnaround in receiving results, the state has recently embarked on a goal to test 10,000 a day.
Justice has directed the National Guard testing teams to double in size to 15. They have targeted counties in orange and gold.
“We’re going to keep running to the fire,” he said. “What we need to do is blanket our Orange counties and – God forbid, if we had any Red counties – and test and test and test.
“It’s the only way we can get a real understanding of how many cases we truly have in these counties and it’s our best way to get our kids back to school in a way that’s super safe for everyone in the community.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
