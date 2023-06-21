By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
West Virginia’s governor spoke Tuesday about the recent resignation of West Virginia University basketball coach Bob Huggins and how WVU’s basketball program can move ahead after his loss.
Huggins resigned June 17, a day after he after he was arrested in Pittsburgh and later charged with DUI. Investigators stated in a criminal complaint that a breath test determined that Huggins’ blood alcohol level was over twice the legal limit.
Gov. Jim Justice was asked about Huggins during a West Virginia Day briefing viewed on social media.
“First of all, Coach Huggins is a friend of mine and I think he’s a heck of a basketball coach,” Justice stated. “I know for the most part that the majority of West Virginians think he is a heck of a basketball coach.”
Justice said that he believes Huggins has a problem, and hoped that he heeds advice to get help.
“It’s going to be tough,” the governor said, adding that the DUI incident “could have been disastrous in every possible imagination.”
Justice said officials at WVU are more knowledgable about Huggins’ case, and that the state’s residents needed “to be grateful for the good times Coach Huggins and his teams have brought us.”
“I’m absolutely confident the WVU will pick a successor and we will absolutely bounce back,” Justice added.
Justice, who has coached basketball teams, added that he had “absolutely confidence” in Dr. Gordon Gee, president of WVU, to handle the situation and make the right choices about the university’s basketball program.
“It’s really tough to think about the magnitude of what happened here,” Justice said. “It could have been a terrible accident. I think what we have to do now is what we always do in West Virginia is keep heading north. WVU is bigger than any one of us and it will absolutely continue to run and it will run very proudly.”
Justice later said that WVU officials did not ask for his opinion about the incident.
“If they wanted me to weigh in on that decision, they would have called me,” he said. “I am confident they are making a good decision.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
