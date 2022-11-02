BLUEFIELD — Gov. Jim Justice visited Mercer County again Tuesday and again urged West Virginia’s voters to reject Amendment 2 on Nov. 8 and not to allow themselves to be “hoodwinked” by into passing it because it would eliminate the state’s vehicle property tax.
Justice stopped at the Bluefield Municipal Building and spoke with city and county officials as well as the media about his opposition to Amendment 2. Before the governor arrived, Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy said that Amendment 2 was a “historic moment” in West Virginia.
In November 1932, the people of West Virginia voted in a landslide to make personal property and real estate taxes remain with the cities and counties where they were raised. The money was constitutionally guaranteed to remain with local governments, Hardy said.
“Amendment 2 is a proposition and a vote asking the people of West Virginia to allow the Legislature to take control of the property tax revenue,” Hardy said. “The Legislature is saying to counties and school boards don’t worry, we will give you the money back.”
Hardy said such an arrangement might not be a problem now, but he asked the audience to consider what could happen in the future.
“Who knows who will be in the Legislature? Who knows who the governor will be?,” he stated. “It’s a huge gamble. You’re giving up your guaranteed revenue source and turning it over to the Legislature.”
Sitting next to signs such as “Vote NO on Amendment 2” and “Babydog says Vote NO on Amendment 2,” Justice said voters should not pass the amendment just because it would eliminate the state’s vehicle tax.
“The reason I’m here is because I truly believe you’ve been hoodwinked,” he said, adding that if Amendment 2 is approved, the state will face consequences later when counties commissions have to go to Charleston and ask state lawmakers for money.
“Remember this day because if you’re not mad now, you will be,” he said. “When it does happen, you’ll be mad.”
Justice also kept urging the Legislature to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 10 percent. The Tax Foundation, a nonprofit group, recently listed West Virginia 23rd in the nation for having the best tax climate. The only neighboring state doing better is Kentucky, which is ranked at number 18, he said.
States that are growing economically have something in common, he added.
“They have no personal income tax,” Justice stated. “All of them. It’s not rocket science.”
Justice said he had a rebate plan which would give citizens back their vehicle tax without having to use Amendment 2, which would also eliminate the local machinery and tools tax as well.
State Republicans have disagreed with the governor about Amendment 2. State Senator Chandler Swope, R-6th District, previously said the money to reimburse counties will be “dedicated in the sense that will be be part of the state’s budget year.” The Senate bill specifies the amount of money that will be part of the budget each year dedicated to reimbursing the counties for money they would lose, and another $1 million a year to pay regional jail bills. Mercer County’s jail bill is about $1.5 million a year.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
