TAZEWELL, Va. — A “firehouse’ Republican Primary will be held Thursday to determine the GOP nominee for the March 23 special election to fill the 38th District seat of the late state Sen. Ben Chafin Jr.
Chafin died of COVID-19 complications on New Year’s Day.
The last day to file to run for that seat is Friday, said Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls, with early voting starting Feb. 5 and the last day to register to vote March 16.
Earls said the 38th District includes Tazewell, Russell, Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson and Pulaski counties as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties, and the cities of Norton and Radford.
Earls said eight sites are being used throughout the district for the firehouse primaries, which are not connected with his office.
Tazewell County Northwestern District Supervisor Travis Hackworth has announced his candidacy for the GOP nod to run for the seat as well as Tazewell attorney Tamara Neo and Kimberly Lowe.
Earls said no one has officially filed in Tazewell County yet, but the GOP nominee can file Friday before 5 p.m. as well as any other candidate.
As of Tuesday, according to an article in the Bristol Herald Courier, three other candidates from around the 38th District are vying for the GOP nod and will be on Thursday’s ballot.
They are Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jony Baker, Wise resident and former Circuit Court Judge Chad Dotson and Russell County businessman Elijah Leonard.
Earls said the GOP primary in Tazewell County will be held in the Fuller-Peery Building at the Fairgrounds in Tazewell from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Any registered voter can vote, he added, but may follow a protocol of pledging to vote for the GOP nominee. Earls also emphasized that the primary has nothing to do with his office, that it’s run by the Republican Party.
The other primary sites around the 38th District Thursday include the Bland County GOP headquarters on Main Street in Bland; the Grundy Community Center in Buchanan County; the GOP headquarters in Clintwood; the New River Valley fairgrounds in Dublin; the Russell County government center parking lot; Saltville Town Hall; and the space next to Mullins Insurance Agency in Norton.
All the primaries start at 1 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
