BLUEFIELD — Anyone who used the Google search engine Wednesday was treated to a unique surprise.
The world’s most visited internet search engine featured an animated image of Toni Stone, who was born in Bluefield in 1921 and went on to play professional baseball for the Indianapolis Clowns.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was among those talking about the honor Wednesday.
“Did you know that the first woman to play professional baseball full-time was a West Virginian?,” Manchin said on Twitter. “Toni Stone was born in Bluefield in 1921, and went on to play baseball for the Indianapolis Clowns. Toni is featured today on the home page of @google! #BlackHistoryMonth.”
In honor of Black History Month, Google is featuring several prominent Black historical figures on its homepage.
Google honored Stone’s legacy and achievements by making her the “Google Doodle” on its homepage Wednesday. The animated image depicts Stone catching a ground-up in her 2nd base position, then throwing to the 1st baseman to expire the opposing team's turn at bats, according to Wikipedia.
Major League Baseball also celebrated the news Wednesday on its website.
According to an article written by Sarah Wexler on mlb.com, Stone was born in Bluefield and later raised in St. Paul, Minnesota. The article went on to describe Stone as a “talented multi-sport athlete who played with barnstorming baseball teams for several years” before joining the Indianapolis Clowns in 1953.
In 1993, Stone was inducted into both the Women’s Sports Hall of Fame and the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame, the MLB article said.
Stone passed away in 1996 at the age of 75.
Because the family moved away from Bluefield a short time after Storm was born, local information regarding the woman is limited. A search of the Daily Telegraph’s historical archives Wednesday proved to be limited.
“I did see that on Google on their page and was totally unaware of that,” Bill Archer, a local historian and county commissioner, said Wednesday. “Any person that might have known (her) and might have been able to give insight is probably deceased now.”
According to the Mnopedia website, the family moved from Bluefied to St. Paul when Stone was 10 years old.
According to a November 6, 1996, article by the Associated Press, Stone was signed in 1953 to play for the Indianapolis Clowns, one of the teams in the Negro National League at the time. The AP article says she was later traded to the Kansas City Monarchs before later retiring.
An October 5, 1993, Associated Press article said Stone was inducted into the Women’s Sports Foundation Hall of Fame at the age of 72.
Stone appeared in 50 games with the Indianapolis Clowns, the AP article said, batting .243. She ended her professional career in 1954 with the Monarchs.
“Time has brought a change and I’m just glad to be around to see it,” the AP quoted Stone as saying in 1993. “I look back on those years with a love. I don’t know, maybe I was crazy. I guess I probably was. But I got to travel and it was quite an education.”
