RICHLANDS, Va. — For the second year in a row, the Richlands conjugation of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, has arrange for a large donation of food to be shared by the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Richlands, Va. and Feeding My Sheep Food Pantry in Vansant, Va.
The tractor-trailer loaded with 24 pallets food arrived on March 3. The truck was sent from the Bishop’s Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah. The total donation consisted of 37,000 pounds of commodities valued at $40,000.
Included in the delivery were fully-cooked canned beef, peanut butter, refried beans, flour, macaroni, macaroni and cheese, rice, dish detergent, laundry detergent, beef stew, corn, green beans, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, apple sauce, pears and spaghetti sauce.
The church was happy to be able to contribute to these charities, organizers said.
