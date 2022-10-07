PRINCETON — The Tiger Athletic Foundation is hosting the first-ever Willie T. Golf Tournament on Oct. 14 in memory of a Princeton Senior High School graduate and Army veteran who died from pulmonary fibrosis after inhaling toxins from burn pits during deployment to Iraq.
Will Thompson died in December 2021 after having two double lung transplants and multiple surgeries over the course of more than 10 years.
The Tiger Athletic Foundation established the Will Thompson Memorial Scholarship after his passing.
“Thanks to generous donors of the community and beyond, we were able to award scholarships this past spring at both Princeton High School, where Will graduated, and PikeView High School, where his children attend(ed),” according to a press release about the golf tournament.
During Thompson’s military career he received many awards, including the Expert Field Medical Badge from Germany, several Army achievement medals, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship.
Following his illness, Thompson became an advocate for other soldiers suffering from burn pit exposures.
According to his December 2021 obituary in the Daily Telegraph, “He and his family have walked the halls of Congress addressing the injustice of toxic exposure. He has testified several times, most recently in front of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and has been interviewed on several national news programs trying to get the word out about toxic exposures to burn pits in an effort to help other veterans get the benefits they deserve.”
The Tiger Athletic Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed by alumni to assist athletic teams in achieving fund-raising goals through team volunteer opportunities in the community.
The Willie T. Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament will be held at the Princeton Elks BPO 1459. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided in addition to numerous giveaways.
For more information, visit the Tiger Athletic Foundation website at www.tigeraf.com.
