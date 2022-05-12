RICHLANDS, Va. — The VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 in Richlands, Va. will recognize the Gold Star families in the area, Monday, May 30, at 2 p.m. with a Cook-Out picnic at the Post’s location, 214 VFW Road, in Pounding Mill, Va. A Gold Star family is one that has lost a close family member in military service. These would include parents, siblings, spouses, children and/or grandchildren.
If you know of a Gold Star family member, please invite them to this event as we celebrate the service of their loved ones.
RSVP to Pete Vance, Service Officer at petevance1@gmail.com or call the VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 at (276) 964-9791.
