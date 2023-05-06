POUNDING MILL, Va. — The VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 in Richlands, Va. will be recognizing the Gold Star families in the area, Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m. with a cookout picnic.
A Gold Star family is one that has lost a close family member in military service. These would include parents, siblings, spouses, children and/or grandchildren, organizers said. The VFW Post would like to bring family members together to honor their love ones in appreciation of their service, an ultimate loss in service to their country.
People who know a Gold Star family member are asked to invite them to this event so they can celebrate the service of their loved ones.
The cookout will be on Monday, May 29 when the VFW Post 9640 will celebrate the life of military men and woman at the VFW Post, 214 VFW Road, Pounding Mill, Va.
People who wish to attend can send RSVP to Pete Vance, Service Officer at petevance1@gmail.com or call the VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 at (276) 964-9791.
