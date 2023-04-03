By Mary Catherine Brooks
CNHI News W.Va.
R.D. Bailey Lake will be among the 68 lakes and streams stocked with golden rainbow trout as part of the sixth annual West Virginia Gold Rush.
Anglers will have until Saturday, April 8, to catch a numbered golden rainbow trout with a chance to win prizes.
“Every year our incredible Gold Rush stockings bring more and more people to West Virginia to experience all of the goodness we have to offer,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release.
“As someone who’s fished his entire life, I can say that our beautiful lakes, streams, parks, and forests are truly special, and I can’t wait for folks to get out and enjoy them during the spring.”
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has stocked 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 68 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests.
Justice kicked off the event by ceremonially stocking the first fish last week at Babcock State Park.
Out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout stocked during the event, 100 trout will receive a numbered tag. If an angler catches a trout with one of the numbered tags, they can enter the tag number at WVdnr.gov/goldrush for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift card, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.
“Anytime you can put your line in the water is a rewarding experience, but special stockings like this with the chance to win some incredible prizes is really making a difference when it comes to attracting new anglers to West Virginia who will come back year after year to fish in our incredible lakes and streams,” said Brett McMillion, DNR director.
“I want to thank Gov. Justice for helping us promote the Gold Rush every year and for his endless support of our state’s natural resources,” he said.
All anglers 15 and older must have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush.
Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at Wvfish.com.
Anglers must also follow West Virginia’s fishing regulations.
To encourage anglers and their families to plan a Gold Rush adventure, West Virginia State Parks is also offering a 15 percent discount on lodge rooms and cabin stays between March 15 and April 15.
To receive the discount, book online at WVstateparks.com and use the offer code GOLD at checkout. Offer is valid only at parks receiving Gold Rush stockings.
• Week one stocking locations include Anawalt Lake, Barboursville Lake, Berwind Lake, Blackwater River, Blue Creek, Brandywine Lake, Buffalo Fork Lake, Cacapon Lake (Cacapon Resort State Park), Cedar Creek Lake (Cedar Creek State Park), Conway Run Lake, Cranberry River, Deegan Lake, Dog Run Lake, East Lynn Tailwaters, Edward Run Pond, Fort Ashby Reservoir, Greenbrier River (At Durbin), Hinkle Lake, Kimsey Run Lake, Larenim Park Lakes, Longbranch Lake (Pipestem Resort State Park), Mill Creek Reservoir, North Fork of South Branch, North River, Opequon Creek, Ridenour Lake, Rockhouse Lake, Seneca Lake (Seneca State Forest), South Mill Creek Lake, Summit Lake, Teter Creek Lake, Tomlinson Run Lake (Tomlinson Run State Park), Tygart Tailwaters (Tygart Lake State Park), Wallback Lake, Watoga Lake (Watoga State Park), Wheeling Creek, Williams River.
• Week two stocking locations will be Boley Lake (Babcock State Park), Burnsville Tailwaters, Castlemans Run Lake, Chief Logan Pond (Chief Logan State Park), Coopers Rock Lake (Coopers Rock State Forest), Curtisville Lake, Elk River, French Creek Pond, Greenbrier River (Cass Scenic Railroad State Park), Hurricane Reservoir, Laurel Fork Lake, Little Beaver Lake (Little Beaver State Park), Mason Lake, Middle Wheeling Creek Lake, Mountwood, New Creek Lake, North Bend Lake Tailwaters (North Bend State Park), Pendleton Lake (Blackwater Falls State Park), Poorhouse Pond, R.D. Bailey Tailwaters, Rock Cliff Lake, Rollins Lake, Shavers Fork (Lower), Shavers Fork (Upper), South Branch (Franklin), South Branch (Smoke Hole), Spruce Knob Lake, Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters (Stonewall Resort State Park), Sutton Tailwaters, Thomas Park Lake, Tuckahoe Lake.
For more information, visit WVdnr.gov.
