BLUEFIELD — Mitchell Stadium, which serves both of the two Virginias, has been nominated for the title of America’s best high school football stadium.
As part of the USA Today High School Sports website, the competition consists of four voting rounds. The title of best high school football stadium can be achieved by the most votes in head-to-head match-ups in a bracket, which is done on the aforementioned website.
As one of the 16 competitors, Mitchell Stadium represents the laughter, tears and camaraderie that is shared by the area under the Friday night lights. After being built in 1936, the stadium has welcomed thousands of guests through its gates.
With stadiums across the country being nominated for the title, this is a large consideration for Mitchell Stadium.
“Now is the time for anyone who’s ever had affiliation with Bluefield to get out and vote,” Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said. “This is pretty exciting to look at.”
The stadiums in the competition include the Dallas Cowboys practice facility that is shared with the local high schools and the Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, Rideout is encouraging all that can to vote for Mitchell Stadium. It is more than just a sports recognition, it is a national recognition that will put Bluefield on the map, more than it already is.
“We’re going head-to-head with 15 other schools that are just as special,” Rideout said, “Bluefield is being recognized not only by the state or the region but by the nation.”
For the first round, Mitchell Stadium is up against the Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio. After the first round, the remaining competitors will be re-matched with other stadiums in the quarterfinals to decide the final four.
The first round will last until October 21, the second from October 22 to the 27, the third from October 28 to 31 and the final round from November 1 to 4.
By sharing the article and voting opportunity as much as possible, more people will be reached. With the competition relying solely on the most votes, sharing the article is vital.
According to the USA Today article, the 16 stadiums were chosen for their unique aspects. Mitchell Stadium was picked precisely for its representation of both Virginias. Bonding over high school football, the surrounding communities share the stadium and their love for the game.
Beginning with 30 stadiums, the USA Today High School Sports staff dwindled the choices to 16 allowing the nation to decide the grand champion.
Bluefield High has seen a lot of its success happen at Mitchell Stadium and Fred Simon, head football coach at Bluefield High School for 34 years, knows what a special place it is to play football.
“It’s a unique place for me, I’ve played in the stadium as a Midget League, junior high, high school player,” Simon said. “Just a great place and a super feeling every time I step into that stadium.”
The stadium will have a game played in it tonight when Graham High hosts Virginia High. Graham head coach Tony Palmer always looks forward to games in the stadium having played his high school years in Mitchell Stadium and now in his fifth season at the helm of the G-Men.
“It’s a great place to play football, great atmosphere, makes you look forward to Friday night’s,” Palmer said.
Voting can be done on https://usatodayhss.com/2019/vote-americas-best-high-school-football-stadiums.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com and contact Eric Walker at ewalker@bdtonline.com
