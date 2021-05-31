PRINCETON — Plans are coming together for creating a new stage that will help bring concerts, plays and other shows back to Glenwood Recreation Park.
The Mercer County Commission has been working to build a new amphitheater at the county park that would make it a venue for outdoor music festivals and other events.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said that the county has been working with the firm Thompson & Litton in Princeton to come up with the stage’s design.
“We have a design that should be ready for opening bids to be put forth at our next commission meeting,” Puckett stated.
The new amphitheater will be located in the park’s central field where the former stage once stood.
“It will be about 45 feet wide and approximately 25 feet deep, and it should be raised high enough to give a good line of sight all the way up the hillside,” Puckett stated. “Once we set it out to bid, that is when we’ll start to get the materials cost and everything else. We’re always looking for sponsors interested in participating. We feel this would be a good investment into our parks and recreation.”
In the 1920s and 1930s, thousands of people would come to Glenwood Recreation Park for fiddler’s conventions and music festivals. A new stage will make such events at the park possible again, and it could be used for other activities such as weddings, Puckett said.
Jonathan Buckner of Mercer County, who is a member of a local band called Chosen Road, spoke May 11 to the county commission about funding for Music in the Mountains: A Celebration of Hope, scheduled for Aug. 28 at the park. The commissioners voted unanimously to provide $10,000 from the county’s hotel/motel tax to help the festival.
Puckett said the August concert, which will be a one-day event, will use a portable stage, adding it will be “a great opportunity” to see how much attendance events at the amphitheater could generate.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
