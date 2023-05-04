Mercer County’s Glenwood Recreational Park is a place very close to my family. We’ve enjoyed using it from its inception in 1967. The Mercer County Commission owns and operates it, and the commission has a vision for its improvements.
In the past, the park hosted concerts and other gatherings on the stage at the upper playground. A new stage is about ready for use for all kinds of outdoor events. The commission recognized the emerging sport of pickleball, looked at the decaying tennis courts and had the foresight to install six state of the art pickleball courts while also reinstalling a tennis court and a basketball court in a venue that will attract many, many players.
Glenwood Park is a gem. Outdoor recreation is not only healthy but also a tourist draw. The county commission shares that vision, and more good things are to come. Commissioners Bill Archer, Gene Buckner, Greg Puckett and County Administrator Vicky Reed have my family’s thanks and appreciation for not only maintaining the park but improving it for more use by both Mercer County residents and visitors. Go to the park and see for yourselves this treasure.
Bill Winfrey
Princeton
