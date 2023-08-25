PRINCETON — A local lake that has been closed by a large algae bloom covering much of its surface was reopened Thursday to fishing and boating.
Glenwood Lake was closed several weeks ago to boating and fishing due to an algae bloom and an invasive Brazilian water weed covering much of it near Glenwood Recreation Park’s Route 20 entrance. The water weed, which is sold as an aquarium plant in pet shops, has been a problem across the country.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District has been treating the lake with an algaecide called Harpoon to gradually eliminate the problem. A build up of silt over the years has made the lake shallow where the algae and weed have grown.
An algae bloom is still apparent, but the decision was made Thursday after speaking with Scott Clark, the Green Valley-Glenwood PSD’s general manager, to open up Glenwood Lake to fishing and boating again, said County Commissioner Greg Puckett. The lake is safe for fishing.
Paddle boating will not be available. Boating is allowed, but not with motorboats. Only electric trolling motors can be used, Puckett stated.
Not as much of the algae can be seen near the artificial lake’s dam, so boating and fishing would be easier there, he added.
“We would recommend a more enjoyable experience toward the dam while the algae continues to be cleaned up,” park officials said in a statement posted Thursday on the park’s Facebook page.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.