PRINCETON – A local lake that has been closed due to a large algae bloom was reopened Thursday to fishing and boating.
Glenwood Lake was closed several weeks ago to boating and fishing after an algae bloom and an invasive Brazilian water weed covered much of it near Glenwood Recreation Park's Route 20 entrance.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District has been treating the lake with an algaecide called Harpoon to gradually eliminate the problem.
An algae bloom is still on the lake, but the decision was made Thursday after speaking with Scott Clark, the Green Valley-Glenwood PSD's general manager, to open up Glenwood Lake to fishing and boating again, said County Commissioner Greg Puckett. The lake is safe for fishing he added.
Paddle boating will not be available. Boating is allowed, but no motorboats. Only electric trolling motors can be used, Puckett stated.
"We would recommend a more enjoyable experience toward the dam while the algae continues to be cleaned up," park officials said in a statement posted Thursday on the park's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.