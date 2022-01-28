BLUEFIELD — The Glenn Baker Band will be shooting a music video today in Princeton and Bluefield.
Baker, along with headliner Cledus T. Judd, will be performing in concert Saturday night at the Brushfork Armory.
While in town, scenes will be shot for the music video featuring local people who want to dance, any kind of dance.
Baker said filming will start at 10:30 a.m. at the File N Style beauty salon in Princeton, then the Texas Steakhouse around 11, the Dairy Queen and then the Beef Jerky Outlet until about noon and then at 12:30 p.m. at Rural King at Mercer Mall.
“You don’t even have to know how to dance,” Baker said, and any kind of dance genre will work.
“Just show up,” he said, “it will be fun.”
Baker’s video to this song, “Freedom,” has been a hit on YouTube.
The “This Judd’s For You 2022” concert will start at 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at $23 each and can be purchased online at outhousetickets.com or locally at Lynn’s Drive-in in Bluewell, File N Style, Texas Steakhouse and the Beef Jerky Outlet.
