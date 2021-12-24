PRINCETON — Every year, children eagerly await the arrival of Santa Claus, but actually meeting the Jolly Old Elf himself can be a little daunting for some kids, especially ones with special needs. Fortunately, there are times when Santa’s extra sensitive when it’s time to hear their holiday wishes.
ChildLaw Services, Inc. offered an opportunity last Monday for children with special needs to visit a Sensitive Santa who was ready to make their holiday more joyful.
Sensitive Santa’s friend Darrell Howerton, who was at ChildLaw Services for Monday’s visits, took some time to recall how the concept started about six years ago when his daughter, a Mercer County Schools teacher, had special needs students.
“I like working with kids and autistic children,” he said. “It hit me that way. My daughter taught autistic children at Glenwood and it started from there, and then, it was just something I like to do.”
Sensitive Santa has a different approach from the Santa Claus children see at shopping centers and other large public venues. He’s careful not to be intimidating or make them uncomfortable. First, he takes a more quiet approach.
For example, Sensitive Santa doesn’t greet children with a jolly and loud “Ho! Ho! Ho!”
“I know they’re there to see Santa, you know, but if they’re hanging back I’m not loud. I don’t ask them if they want to sit on my lap,” Howerton said. “I ask them if they want to stand or they want to sit on my lap. Some of them would rather stand. I pretty much leave it in their hands what they want to do.”
“Those, children, they have their own experience. They’ll just talk about all kinds of stuff,” he said.
Not every child shares his or her Christmas wishes with Sensitive Santa. Sometimes they really just want to talk with him.
“A lot of times, they’ll talk about all kinds of stuff,” Howerton said, recalling a time one boy wanted to talk about vacuum cleaners.
About half of the children tell Sensitive Santa what they want for Christmas.
“And I’ll say I know you like toys, and then they’ll start and eventually, they’ll tell you the things that they want. If it’s not off the wall, I’ll tell them I’ll try to do it,” he said. “If it’s a four wheeler, I’ll say you have to talk to your mom and dad about that, you know. I don’t say, yea, I’ll get it for you. If Santa says he’s going to bring it, they’re going to expect it. I tell them they need to talk to their mom and dad about that. That’s what I found out works good.”
Having a quiet setting away from the noise and hustle-bustle of a shopping center helps the children, too. When a group of children arrived from a local school to see Santa, he didn’t see them all at once.
“That’s why we’re doing this here,” he said about being at ChildLaw Services. “When the bus came, they came in here one at a time.”
Some children sit in Sensitive Santa’s lap while others just have a quiet conversation with him. He lets them take their time when they come to visit.
“They know why they’re here,” he said. “They have to be kind of inquisitive or they wouldn’t be here.”
Howerton said that he helps children meet Santa Claus because he likes to do it.
“I have never charged anybody,” he said. “I never have.”
Michelle Hale, program director for ChildLaw Services, said offering time to meet Sensitive Santa helps children that otherwise might be unintentionally excluded from holiday activities.
Regular settings where large crowds come to see Santa Claus can be overwhelming for some special needs children.
“It is too much, and many times it’s so much parents won’t take their kids because it’s too much,” Hale stated.
Seeing Santa in a crowded setting can be a scary experience for any child, especially younger ones, but having Sensitive Santa at ChildLaw is a safe haven for them and their parents, she said.
“They don’t have to be afraid about how their children might react,” Hale added.
Last Monday’s visits with Sensitive Santa was the first time ChildLaw had offered them to children with special needs. Hale said the hope is to eventually offer Sensitive Santa visits at the nonprofit’s offices in Charleston, Morgantown and Martinsburg.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
