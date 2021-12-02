BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department can once again administer COVID vaccinations after being placed on a temporary hold last month because of giving the wrong doses of the Moderna booster.
Dr. Randy Maxwell, chair of the Mercer County Board of Health, said Wednesday the health department “will be working to get a vaccination clinic scheduled asap.”
“The interim administrator Bonnie Allen and the team at the health department did a fantastic job of getting most all the state requirements completed prior to the site visit results/recommendations being published,” he said. “All the employees recognized the urgency in getting our vaccines back to help our residents during this pandemic.”
Maxwell received a letter from Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, giving the department the green light to resume COVID vaccinations after a site visit was made by a team from her office and all recommendations from the team’s report followed.
“We would like to commend the Mercer County Health Department for their promptness and accuracy with the recommendations,” she said.
The department’s COVID vaccine program was placed on a temporary hold by Amjad the first week in November after it was discovered full Moderna booster doses were administered to about 200 residents rather than the authorized half dose at an Oct. 28 vaccine clinic.
Former health department administrator Roger Topping took responsibility for the mistake and resigned, saying that, to his knowledge, the department had not been notified by the state of the correct dosage.
However, Amjad said personnel should have known and the information could have been “googled.”
Two other health departments in the state, in Braxton and Hancock counties, also were placed on hold after administering the wrong dosages.
During the hold, personnel in leadership positions at the department completed a training process to obtain the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control) “You Call the Shots” certification.
That was the recommendation made by the team after its visit to the department, which occurred on Nov. 9.
The certification topics included vaccine administration, vaccines for children, vaccine storage and handling, written temperature excursion policy and procedures, and calibrated digital data loggers.
According to the letter from Amjad, the department’s continued compliance includes all staff who administer vaccines also obtaining the CDC certification with training certificates completed annually.
Compliance also includes an update to the temperature excursion policy and procedures as needed.
Scheduling COVID vaccine clinics by the department can now resume.
The temporary hold did not impact the department’s flu shot program, which has continued.
A search for a new administrator is now under way by the board of health.
