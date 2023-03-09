BLUEFIELD — Making robots that roll, walk, row or slither on solar power was the chief activity Wednesday for International Women’s Day at the Wade Center.
Girls arriving at the Wade Center in Bluefield for after school activities had a chance to experience the world of robotics with help from engineering students and members of the Robotics Team at the nearby Bluefield State University. A goal of the International Women’s Day robot building was to get girls interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which are the building blocks of a STEM curriculum, according to Karen Harvey, grant writer for the Wade Center.
Grants from the NASA West Virginia organization and DiscoverE Engineering provided robot kits for the students’ robotic experiences, Harvey said.
The girls soon divided into teams, each with a Bluefield State student helping them decipher the robots’ instructions and start putting them together. Betty Brainerd, the Wade Center’s executive director, recalled the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures” which tells the story of three Black women who worked with NASA during the early days of America’s space program and contributed to its success.
“They all need to know they are special and they can do this, too,” Brainerd said while the children put robots together.
James Pruett, associate professor of electrical engineering technology at Bluefield State, said he hoped Wednesday’s activities would help drive an interest in STEM. The students learned several things while creating the small solar-powered robots.
“Mechanical aptitude, learning how smaller components can work together to create large things, and hopefully gain confidence in their ability to create,” Pruett said.
Student Brooke Jackson took a quick break for robot assembly and said that she enjoyed science activities and might like to try building larger robots someday.
“We do a lot of cool things in science,” she said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.