NARROWS, Va. — Giles County students returned to classrooms on Monday and Tuesday and, so far, it has been smooth sailing.
Amanda Trickle, executive assistant to the superintendent, said Tuesday afternoon that “everything has been good.”
A hybrid schedule divides students into two groups for in-person classes, with one group attending Mondays and Wednesdays and the other group Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The other days are virtual learning, she said, with Fridays being used for remote learning, targeting assistance and planning.
Trickle said the high school hours will be normal, with release time after 3 p.m., but elementary students will start at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 2 p.m.
Bus transportation only had be tweaked some to accommodate the pandemic guidelines (physical distancing) and the different schedules.
“With staggered schedules and some of the kids choosing virtual learning only, it’s actually been pretty smooth,” she said.
Technology center students will attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday with Friday a virtual learning day.
Eleventh grade students arrive at the center starting at 8:25 a.m. and leave at 11:10 a.m. Seniors arrived 11:45 a.m. and leave at 2:45 p.m.
Tickle said schools will be disinfected every day.
After four weeks, the plan will be reevaluated.
All of the details can be found on the school system’s website under the Return to Learning Plan.
Bland County students will return to classrooms on Thursday.
Laura Radford, supervisor of student services, said it will be a hybrid schedule similar to Giles County, with two days a week in-person instruction for those who choose it.
“Students are divided into two groups, with one group attending Monday and Tuesday and the other group Thursday and Friday,” she said, with the other days virtual learning. “Wednesday is a designated deep cleaning day.”
Radford said between 70 and 75 percent of students have chosen the in-person class hybrid model.
Bus transportation is also ready, she said, with only a “few changes.”
The Bland County School Board was scheduled to meet Tuesday night to review all of the final plans.
A reevaluation will be conducted after the first nine weeks.
“They (board members) are committed to the first nine weeks and then will review and reassess,” she said.
Details are posted on the school division’s website.
Students in both counties will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at school and eat in their classrooms (lower grades may be different). When learning is virtual, meals will be provided for pickup if parents complete a form requesting it.
Students will also be provided with the needed electronic devices for virtual learning.
All school systems are following state and CDC guidelines on proper safety protocol, including physical distancing, wearing masks with that is not possible and handwashing.
Handling a positive case also follows protocol, with isolation, contact tracing and working in conjunction with the local health department.
Tazewell County schools started on Aug. 17 and West Virginia students will return to the classrooms on Sept. 8.
