PEARISBURG, Va. — Last year when the Giles County Sheriff’s Department rallied to save Halloween for community children after severe storms threatened to make trick-or-treating an unsafe proposition, officers didn’t realize the department would be called upon to help save the spooky holiday a year later.
On Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., a large number of children and their parents lined up in the Sheriff’s Department parking lot at 1 Taylor Avenue in Pearisburg to participate in Operation Save Halloween, a.k.a. “The Best Trick Or Treating In Town.”
They had candy. They had a live scarecrow. They had a witch. They had a Giles Spartans football player. And the Halloween goblins showed up. Hundreds of them.
More planning went into this year’s event than last year’s.
“There was a bad storm that blew through last year. They were calling for tornadoes and things like that and we were afraid the kids weren’t going to be able to be outside,” explained Major Scott Moye of the Gile County Sheriff’s Department.
“I woke up at about 5:30 a.m. last year on the actual day of Halloween and saw the weather outlook. I didn’t know if kids would be able to trick-or-treat. So I called [Count Administrator] Chris McKlarney and asked if he cared if we used their hallway to do it. So we set it up and several people from the County Administration came, too,” he said.
In spite of the tight confines, the traffic of kids and parents passing through was so constant that volunteers had to make 10 additional trips to purchase more candy during last year’s hastily put-together event.
“We saw how popular it was and decided that we were going to try to do it again this year. Who knew that ‘Operation Save Halloween’ would still be a fitting name because of the COVID stuff?” Moye said.
“This is an event we can kind of control. Everybody is wearing masks and are handing them out if people don’t have one. Everyone is wearing gloves and has prepackaged candy and we have these cool little candy chutes to send stuff down,” he said.
Moye noted that for this year’s edition of Operation Halloween, the department teamed up with local businesses hoping to make this year’s event better and capable of handling a larger turnout.
“We had several donations. We’ve had several individuals bring us candy. We’ve had businesses give us money to the Chamber of Commerce, which bought decorations for this,” Moye said. “We’ve had a lot of good things happen over the year that’s helped us make this a lot bigger.”
Local radio station WNRV also participated, setting up an on-site DJ to play Halloween music for the event.
Elsewhere in the county, assorted merchants held similar trunk-or-treat style events on late Friday afternoon to give kids a taste of making the Halloween rounds with reduced risk of coronavirus transmission. The Town of Narrows was also expected to hold a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday night.
Moye noted that traditional Halloween trick or treating may very well proceed as usual in many Giles County residential areas on Saturday night, although some residents are probably using candy chutes and other methods of dispensing candy to goblins at COVID-safe distances for all parties involved.
Even so, the coronavirus pandemic and concern for some of the community’s more vulnerable citizens has led some families to make changes to cherished Halloween itineraries.
Moye noted that his own family and friends have regularly taken their children trick-or-treating in neighborhoods with high concentrations of older citizens, but they’ll probably pass on visiting those familiar haunts this year for safety’s sake. This is sad news for folks who look forward to feeding the goblins. But everyone’s heart is in the right place.
Giles County’s goblins certainly won’t lack for candy in 2020.
“We’ve got several businesses set up with us and they’re willing to come out and hand out candy. For those that want to come ... they can come out and get all they want. I’m sure there will be some full buckets when they leave,” Moye said.
— Contact George Thwaites at gthwaites@bdtonline.com
