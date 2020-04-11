PEARISBURG, Va. — Colder temperatures and an overnight snow threw another curve a many sheltering-at-home Giles County residents on Good Friday, at least 1,500 of whom were still without electricity on Thursday thanks to powerful wind storms on Wednesday and early Thursday.
In the meantime, public-spirited efforts by county employees, citizens and civic groups and area businesses continued to maintain a spirit of collective optimism headed into Easter weekend.
Sources in the county reported that the overnight snow event was mostly confined to flurries and that most households had power restored before noon on Friday. Less than 250 residences remained without service as of midday and power restoration efforts by Appalachian Power Company were rapidly proceeding. Two severe lines of Thunderstorms had passed through Giles County within two days, causing downed trees and extensive power outages.
On Thursday, Spectrum Brands of nearby Blacksburg, Va., made a significant donation of hand sanitizer to Giles County first responders, including police and EMS agencies. The Montgomery County manufacturer produces pet, home and garden chemical products but shifted production to hand sanitizer due to he acute regional shortages of these products in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dwindling supplies of protective gear for essential county employees and first responders received a boost by the offer of Carillion Giles Community hospital to sanitize N95 masks with ultraviolet light on a weekly basis. Food grade buckets full of the used masks, which are individually marked by employees, are being delivered to Carillion for sanitation on Wednesday to be returned to the county for use on the following Monday.
Giles County Administrator Chris McKlarney reported that as of Thursday, the home feeding program begun by the Giles County Schools had have served a total of 43,308 meals over the eight days since the program began delivering meals to homebound students eight days prior. In comparison, the school’s summer food program delivered 16,001 meals during the summer food program in 2019.
In addition to the food deliveries, the home feeding program has been delivering other treats and materials to students, McKlarney said.
These items include educational handouts, paint kits and beading activities from GEEPL; wooden toys from Giles County resident Nicole Haskins, seed packets from the Narrows High School Agriculture department and local Future Farmers of America Chapter as well as seed packets from the Giles County Extension Office, books from Open Book of the NRA as well as donations from the Pearisburg Junior Women’s Club to pay for books, Easter treat bags from Lavinder Real Estate, hand-sewn masks donated by Tina Freudenberger, new grocery bags donated by various businesses in the New River Valley and toothbrushes and tooth paste donated by the free dental clinic.
While such public-spirited contributions have been encouraging, McKlarney warned Giles County citizens that difficult days could yet lie ahead for the community.
“As we head into this Easter weekend, we ask that you pray for those that have contracted the virus, the healthcare workers and family members that are bravely and tirelessly taking care of them, the first responders who don’t get to work from home or maintain social distancing, and for our leadership throughout our country that has to make some very hard decisions,” McKlarney said.
— Contact George Thwaites at gtwaites@bdtonline.com
