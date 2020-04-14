PEARISBURG, Va. — Heavy rainfall occurring late Sunday night and early Monday morning has led to local flooding in numerous areas in Giles County.
More than four inches of rain fell overnight in many areas of the county, officials said, causing high water in several tributaries of the New River watershed.
As of 4:20 p.m., Wolf Creek, which has its origins in Burkes Garden, Va. and empties into the New River at the Fletcher Bridge in Narrows, Va., had crested at 11.42 feet above normal.
Meanwhile, Walker’s Creek — which originates near Bland, Va. and eventually empties into the New River a few miles downstream of Ripplemeade, Va. — was beginning to crest at 15.73 feet above normal. At the time, it was the eighth-highest water level on record for the Giles County stream, which is a popular destination for smallmouth bass fishermen.
As of early Monday evening, there were no reports of significant flood damage to private or public property situated along the two affected county streams.
