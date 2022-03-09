A Giles County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday in Pearisburg.
Virginia State Police said Donald W. Clark, 71, of Ripplemead, was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 pick-up truck traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Wenonah Ave. when it ran off the right side of the road, crossed the median and overturned in the westbound lanes.
Clark died at the scene, the VSP said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The 5:24 a.m. crash was at the intersection of Wenonah Ave. and the Route 460 ramp.
The crash remains under investigation.
