NARROWS, Va. — A Giles County man has been arrested after allegedly leaving a threatening message in a local high school, investigators with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
“On Oct. 30, after school hours, staff at Narrows High School made our office aware of a threatening message that was found in a boys bathroom,” according to a statement released Friday by the sheriff’s office. “Though there appeared to be no immediate threat to school safety, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office provided additional security at the school on Oct. 31.”
Investigators quickly developed a suspect in the case and on Friday, 18-year-old Michael Ronald Pennington of Narrows was arrested for communicating a written threat on school property. Pennington was committed to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he was being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
