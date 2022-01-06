PEARISBURG, Va. — Giles County lifted a ban Wednesday on outdoor burning.
Effective Wednesday, the Giles County Board of Supervisors lifted its local declaration of emergency and lifted its ban on open air fires.
Jon Butler, county emergency services coordinator, announced Dec. 20, 2021 that the county had declared a local emergency and had issued a ban on all outdoor burning and open fires.
Butler said then that the emergency declaration was due to drought conditions that create fire danger.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.