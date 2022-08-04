BLUEFIELD — In the wake of the devastating floods in Kentucky, local internet service company, GigaBeam Networks, is taking donations to help victims of the flooding in Whitesburg, Kentucky.
“We have customers being directly effected by the flood, and we wanted to do whatever we could to help them,” said GigaBeam Networks marketing director Michele White.
The donations will be being accepted today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at 704 Bland Street in Bluefield. There will be signs up directing those donating to the drop off spot in the building.
The items that GigaBeam is looking to collect include bottled water, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, toiletry items, household items, dog and cat food, baby food and formula, diapers and new under garments of all sizes.
Other added items also include laundry detergent, gloves, trash bags, and plastic tubs and bins.
“The items do not have to be separated at drop off, we can do that later,” White explained.
Not only is GigaBeam asking locals to donate, they are also reaching out to local hospitals and clinics to donate items as well.
“The clinic there, in Whitesburg was also flooded, and they are trying to treat people. They really need donations as well,” said White.
The items they are requesting donations of for the clinics include IV tubing, nebulizer machines and tubing, CPAP machines, glucometers and strips, exam tables and equipment, suture equipment, sterile dressing and wound treatment supplies, disinfectants such as hibiclens and betadine, blood pressure cuffs and scales, and thermometers.
GigaBeam is asking those clinics and hospitals that want to help to contact them directly at 540-726-2317.
White said that the whole GigaBeam family is feeling the pain for those customers and friends that have been effected by the flood and that they are trying to do what they can for those in need.
“We are a local provider for the Appalachia region, and we just want to help out,” she said.
White said she has been able to talk to some of the victims of the devastation, and she feels that any help that can be given is necessary in order to bring some relief to those effected.
White also added that if the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. time frame does not work for you, but you do want to donate, she asks that you email her at mwhite@gigabeam.net in order to set up a time for you to come drop off the donations.
The donations will be delivered on Monday, August 8 at 9 a.m., so anything you are hoping to donate should be dropped off before then.
